Election Conspiracy Case: Judge Places Partial Gag Order on Trump, Will Consider Sanctions 'as May Be Necessary'

She stated any violation of her orders, including reverting back to his accusations that Smith is "deranged" and the lawyers working under him are "thugs," could result in sanctions. Chutkan noted that these types of claims can taint the proceedings.

"When you start to use a word like 'thug' to describe a prosecutor doing their job, that wouldn't be allowed by any other criminal defendant," Chutkan said. "Just because the defendant is running a political campaign does not allow him to do whatever he wants."

"If the message Mr. Trump wants to express is 'my prosecution is politically motivated,'" he can do so without using 'highly charged language,'" she doubled down.