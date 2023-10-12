Donald Trump Claims Israel Wouldn't Have Been Attacked by Hamas if the 2020 Election 'Wasn't Rigged' Against Him: 'The Election Was Rigged'
Donald Trump recently claimed that Israel would not have been attacked by Hamas this past weekend if the 2020 presidential election “wasn’t rigged” against him, RadarOnline.com can report.
The former president’s surprising remarks in West Palm Beach, Florida on Wednesday night came just days after the Palestinian militant group launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip that killed 14 Americans and more than 1,000 Israelis on Saturday.
Trump’s remarks on Wednesday night also came shortly after the former commander-in-chief claimed that the attack would not have taken place if he was still president.
“And if the election wasn’t rigged, there would be nobody even thinking about going into Israel,” Trump told the West Palm Beach crowd. “The election was rigged, very sadly rigged.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the 2020 presidential election was not rigged against Trump.
The embattled ex-president currently faces two criminal indictments connected to his claims that the election was rigged against him, as well as his alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Washington, D.C. and Georgia.
Meanwhile, Trump also targeted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday during an interview with Fox News host Brian Kilmeade.
The former president slammed Netanyahu for “letting him down” during a drone strike launched against Iran in 2020, as well as the Israeli prime minister’s failure to “prepare” for Saturday’s Hamas attack from the Gaza Strip.
“I’ll never forget that Bibi Netanyahu let us down,” Trump said regarding the 2020 drone strike that killed an Iranian general. “That was a very terrible thing. I will say that.”
“He has been hurt very badly because of what’s happened here,” he continued regarding Saturday’s attack against Israel. “He was not prepared. He was not prepared, and Israel was not prepared. And under Trump, they wouldn’t have had to be prepared.”
- Donald Trump Calls Attack on Israel 'Horrible' and Claims It Would Not Have Happened If He Were President
- Ex-Prez Donald Trump Attacks Jewish Leaders For Lack Of 'Loyalty' After Dinner With Kanye West & White Nationalist
- 'Reprehensible and Repulsive': House Squad Members Cori Bush and Rashida Tlaib Under Fire for 'Glorifying' Hamas Attack Against Israel
As RadarOnline.com reported, Trump previously claimed that the Hamas attack against Israel that left roughly 1,200 people dead on Saturday “never would have happened” if he was still president.
"THE HORRIBLE ATTACK ON ISRAEL, MUCH LIKE THE ATTACK ON UKRAINE, WOULD NEVER HAVE HAPPENED IF I WERE PRESIDENT – ZERO CHANCE!" Trump wrote on Truth Social after the devastating strike.
“The atrocities we’re witnessing in Israel would never have happened if I was president, would never have ever happened when I was commander in chief,” he repeated on Sunday.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
Meanwhile, the embattled ex-president was accused of causing the Hamas attack against Israel by his own niece this week.
Mary Trump, the former president’s niece and an outspoken critic of her ex-president uncle, took to X on Monday to blame the former commander-in-chief for Saturday’s attack.
Mary called her uncle a “f---ing maniac” and suggested that Trump inadvertently provided Hamas with Israel’s national security secrets via Vladimir Putin and Iran.
“This f---ing maniac likely gave Putin (who gave Iran, who gave Hamas) Israel's national security secrets,” she charged. “Why is he still allowed to roam free?”