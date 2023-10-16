‘Should Be Ashamed’: Donald Trump Loses it After Watching Biden's '60 Minutes' Interview, Accuses Producers of Feeding President Answers
Donald Trump lost it after catching Joe Biden’s interview on 60 Minutes last night — and accused producers of the news program of leading the president “along like a lost child,” RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Sunday, CBS aired the chat between Biden and journalist Scott Pelley where the president discussed his commitment to Israel and his plan to send more aid to Ukraine.
At one point, Pelley asked Biden, “Are the wars in Israel and Ukraine more than the United States can take on at the same time?”
“No. We're the United States of America for God's sake, the most powerful nation in the history-- not in the world, in the history of the world. The history of the world. We can take care of both of these and still maintain our overall international defense,” Biden answered.
Despite his confidence, Trump was not impressed by his rival’s interview. He accused 60 Minutes of helping Biden answer questions.
Trump took to his social media platform Truth Social to express his anger.
- 'Walking on Toothpicks': Donald Trump Mocks President Biden's 'Skinny Legs' and 'Terrible' Beach Pics During Scathing Tucker Carlson Interview
- Donald Trump Rants About ‘Barack Hussein Obama’ Being Biden’s ‘Boss’ During Unhinged Speech Where Ex-President Said the U.S. Capital ‘Looks Like S---’
- Donald Trump Fumes Early in the Morning Over Howard Stern's Recent Comments and Joe Biden’s Visit to UAW Strike Line
He told his followers, “The show “60 Minutes” should be ashamed of themselves. They just interviewed Crooked Joe Biden and led him along like a lost child. Each question contained the answer, and was so weakly and apologetically asked that it was a JOKE which should be considered a campaign contribution to the Democrat Party.”
Trump continued, “ Why should CBS get free public airwaves for this highly partisan “show,” which never apologized to me for the mistakes they made on the “Laptop from Hell?” They are protecting Biden even though he is the most corrupt and incompetent President in the history of the United States.”
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
He added, “The Carter Administration looks absolutely brilliant by comparison. The only thing the Biden Regime does well is go after Crooked Joe’s political opponent, ME, but even that will fail. The Middle East, Ukraine, Inflation, Bad Economy, the Open Border, Horrendous Afghanistan Embarrassment, Gas Prices, our great Autoworker Death March, & so much more, make Crooked Joe a total disaster for our once great USA. MAGA!”