Joe Biden Stumbles on Steps Before Condemning Hamas as 'Pure Evil' Reiterating the United States' Support for Israel
President Joe Biden stumbled twice on Friday, October 13, while climbing a small set of stairs to a stage in Philadelphia, RadarOnline.com has learned.
This stumble mirrored a previous fall he had taken earlier this year. However, it was not the stumble that made headlines but the comments he made afterward about the Palestinian jihadist organization Hamas.
As Biden regained his footing, he gripped the railing and smiled out to the crowd, playing it off before continuing to the podium.
The 80-year-old President began his speech by saying, "The more we learn about the attack, the more horrifying it becomes. More than 1,000 - 1,000 innocent lives lost, including at least 27 Americans."
In a surprising appraisal, Biden proclaimed, "These guys make - they make Al Qaeda look pure. They're pure evil." He then reiterated the White House's unwavering support for Israel, stating, "As I said from the beginning, the United States, make no mistake about it, stands with Israel."
Biden's comments came just one day after criticizing former President Donald Trump for referring to Hezbollah terrorists as "smart." In a tweet, Biden emphasized that "the right time to praise the terrorists... is never."
Last Saturday, October 7, during a stunning and unexpected attack, hundreds of Hamas terrorists swept into southern Israel from the Gaza Strip.
Over 1,300 residents of nearby communities, concert-goers, and Israeli troops were brutally killed, and an estimated 150 others were abducted to Gaza.
Tragically, at least 27 American citizens were among the casualties, and 14 are currently missing, some of whom are feared to be hostages.
President Biden spoke with the family members of the missing Americans on a Zoom call, seeking to assure them of his personal commitment to bring every missing American home.
He acknowledged the agony these families are going through and vowed to do everything possible to secure their release.
The United States is working tirelessly, in close cooperation with Israel and partners in the region, to secure the release of the Americans held by Hamas. Qatar's Prime Minister, speaking alongside Secretary of State Antony Blinken, affirmed that his country is "doing our best" to secure the release of the hostages.
Israel's military has already conducted covert searches in Gaza, but so far, these efforts have not been successful.
Hamas has threatened to kill the hostages on camera in response to Israeli airstrikes. With the situation escalating and lives at stake, the need to bring the hostages home safely remains urgent.