Joe Biden Stumbles on Steps Before Condemning Hamas as 'Pure Evil' Reiterating the United States' Support for Israel

As Biden regained his footing, he gripped the railing and smiled out to the crowd, playing it off before continuing to the podium.

The 80-year-old President began his speech by saying, "The more we learn about the attack, the more horrifying it becomes. More than 1,000 - 1,000 innocent lives lost, including at least 27 Americans."

In a surprising appraisal, Biden proclaimed, "These guys make - they make Al Qaeda look pure. They're pure evil." He then reiterated the White House's unwavering support for Israel, stating, "As I said from the beginning, the United States, make no mistake about it, stands with Israel."

Biden's comments came just one day after criticizing former President Donald Trump for referring to Hezbollah terrorists as "smart." In a tweet, Biden emphasized that "the right time to praise the terrorists... is never."