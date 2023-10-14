Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Joe Biden

Joe Biden Stumbles on Steps Before Condemning Hamas as 'Pure Evil' Reiterating the United States' Support for Israel

joe biden stumbles on steps before condemning hamas as pure evil
Source: MEGA
By:

Oct. 14 2023, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

President Joe Biden stumbled twice on Friday, October 13, while climbing a small set of stairs to a stage in Philadelphia, RadarOnline.com has learned.

This stumble mirrored a previous fall he had taken earlier this year. However, it was not the stumble that made headlines but the comments he made afterward about the Palestinian jihadist organization Hamas.

Article continues below advertisement
joe biden stumbles on steps before condemning hamas as pure evil
Source: MEGA

President Biden staggered as he began to climb a small set of stairs to the stage.

As Biden regained his footing, he gripped the railing and smiled out to the crowd, playing it off before continuing to the podium.

The 80-year-old President began his speech by saying, "The more we learn about the attack, the more horrifying it becomes. More than 1,000 - 1,000 innocent lives lost, including at least 27 Americans."

In a surprising appraisal, Biden proclaimed, "These guys make - they make Al Qaeda look pure. They're pure evil." He then reiterated the White House's unwavering support for Israel, stating, "As I said from the beginning, the United States, make no mistake about it, stands with Israel."

Biden's comments came just one day after criticizing former President Donald Trump for referring to Hezbollah terrorists as "smart." In a tweet, Biden emphasized that "the right time to praise the terrorists... is never."

Article continues below advertisement
joe biden stumbles on steps before condemning hamas as pure evil
Source: MEGA

President Biden held a meeting with leaders of the Jewish community on Wednesday to discuss the escalating Hamas-Israeli conflict.

Last Saturday, October 7, during a stunning and unexpected attack, hundreds of Hamas terrorists swept into southern Israel from the Gaza Strip.

Over 1,300 residents of nearby communities, concert-goers, and Israeli troops were brutally killed, and an estimated 150 others were abducted to Gaza.

Tragically, at least 27 American citizens were among the casualties, and 14 are currently missing, some of whom are feared to be hostages.

MORE ON:
Joe Biden
Article continues below advertisement
joe biden stumbles on steps before condemning hamas as pure evil
Source: MEGA

At least 27 US citizens died in the rampage and 14 are missing, some of whom are feared to be hostages.

President Biden spoke with the family members of the missing Americans on a Zoom call, seeking to assure them of his personal commitment to bring every missing American home.

He acknowledged the agony these families are going through and vowed to do everything possible to secure their release.

Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: radar

The United States is working tirelessly, in close cooperation with Israel and partners in the region, to secure the release of the Americans held by Hamas. Qatar's Prime Minister, speaking alongside Secretary of State Antony Blinken, affirmed that his country is "doing our best" to secure the release of the hostages.

Israel's military has already conducted covert searches in Gaza, but so far, these efforts have not been successful.

Hamas has threatened to kill the hostages on camera in response to Israeli airstrikes. With the situation escalating and lives at stake, the need to bring the hostages home safely remains urgent.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.