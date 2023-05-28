Chilling Images Show Devastation of Flesh-Rotting 'Zombie Drug' Epidemic: How Animal Sedative Mixed With Fentanyl Has Made Philadelphia Ground Zero for Tranq

Sarah Laurel, the founder of harm reduction nonprofit Savage Sisters, told NPR that the number of xylazine usage has skyrocketed over the last four years.

"We are now left with individuals that have open gaping ulcers, infections, some necrotic tissue, and that leads to amputation," she told the outlet.

"Nobody asked for this," Laurel added. "When you are a person who is purchasing drugs from the criminal drug market, you get what you get, and you don't get upset. I don't think that anybody knew that it would have this catastrophic effect."