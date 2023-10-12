Home > Politics > MSNBC ‘Off the Rails’: Donald Trump Was ‘Out of His Mind’ During Unhinged Speech Trashing Obama and Praising Hezbollah, Ex-Pal Says Source: MEGA By: Aaron Johnson Oct. 12 2023, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

Donald Trump’s former friend Joe Scarborough ripped the ex-president for his bizarre speech at a rally where he praised Hezbollah and trashed Benjamin Netanyahu, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Thursday, on Morning Joe, Scarborough discussed Trump’s speech in West Palm Beach this week.

As we previously reported, Trump ranted about a variety of topics to a crowd of his supporters. Trump accused Biden of being controlled by Barack Obama, said the US Capital “looks like shit,” and praised Hezbollah, the Iran-backed militant group based in Lebanon. During the same speech, Trump blamed the Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu for the attack by Hamas.

Scarborough’s co-host, Willie Geist, talked about Trump’s claims stating, “Barack Obama is actually running the government, criticizing Bibi Netanyahu, saying, I want to make sure I get the quote right, that Hezbollah is, quote, very smart … Hezbollah? So that’s the guy that they’re defending right now while the sitting president of the United States makes speeches in defense of Israel, unequivocal defenses and looks like a president, frankly, while Donald Trump is truly, truly appearing to be off the rails and frankly, insane.”

“Out of his mind,” Scarborough interjected. “I mean, praising Hezbollah, just like he praised Vladimir Putin, said he was brilliant after the invasion of Ukraine, all the praise that he’s had for President Xi and China always talking about what a brilliant man he is. Same thing, of course, with the tyrannical leader of North Korea. You know, he is out of his mind.”

He added, “And again, the fact that Republicans are embracing this guy just is just absolutely crazy. Here we get this Hezbollah very smart phrase, Chinese President Xi Jinping, dictator who is overseeing China’s downfall over the past five years, a very smart man, Russian President Vladimir Putin, a genius and savvy. North Korean leader Kim Jong un, who is considered by most human rights organization to be the most tyrannical, the most oppressive leader in the world." The MSNBC host continued, "He calls him, quote, a great leader. Look at that look. That’s your Republican Party right there. That’s that’s your Republican Party.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump's rival Ron DeSantis attacked the ex-president's praise of Hezbollah as he desperately attempts to gain support in the 2024 presidential race.