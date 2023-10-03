MSNBC's Joe Scarborough Mocks Donald Trump's Brazen Attacks on NY Judge, Says Trial Will ‘Probably’ End in Call for ‘Execution’

Following the ruling, which found that Trump built his real estate empire by defrauding banks, insurers, and others, the GOP frontrunner has been in court since Monday for the trial that will determine the amount in fines Trump will be required to pay.

Despite the fate of his company and ability to do business in his home state on the line, Trump took the opportunity to attack the judge, calling him a "Trump hater" and "rogue" over the "sham" trial.