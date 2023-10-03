MSNBC's Joe Scarborough Mocks Donald Trump's Brazen Attacks on NY Judge, Says Trial Will ‘Probably’ End in Call for ‘Execution’
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough ruthlessly mocked Donald Trump for attacking the judge presiding over his civil trial, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Despite Judge Arthur Engoron already finding that Trump, members of his family, and his company were liable for fraud, the ex-president launched an all-out attack on him this week.
Following the ruling, which found that Trump built his real estate empire by defrauding banks, insurers, and others, the GOP frontrunner has been in court since Monday for the trial that will determine the amount in fines Trump will be required to pay.
Despite the fate of his company and ability to do business in his home state on the line, Trump took the opportunity to attack the judge, calling him a "Trump hater" and "rogue" over the "sham" trial.
On Tuesday's edition of Morning Joe, Scarborough discussed Trump's brazen attacks on Engoron and ruthlessly mocked the ex-president for attempting to intimidate the judge.
"I wasn’t in that part of my law school class on judge trials where the professor told you if it’s a judge trial and the judge is determining your future, that it’s best for you to insult him and call him a loser and attack him," Scarborough said of Trump. "It makes no sense."
Scarborough continued his thoughts by touching on a claim Trump repeated often: that his legal woes were the result of a biased justice system and he was being treated worse than any defendant in U.S. history.
"Any other defendant in America in this position really that’s already been found guilty of fraud… You would actually have somebody get on the stand and apologize," Scarborough continued. "But instead, you have Donald Trump, who’s been caught. This is a bank robber that has been caught… He’s already been busted."
The Morning Joe host added, "He’s doing the exact opposite of what he should be doing."
From the courthouse to his social media platform, Trump continued to blast the trial, Engoron and New York Attorney General Letitia James, who brought the case against the ex-president.
"He’s continuing to drive his car off the cliff and leave his lawyers in a no-win position," Scarborough said of Trump's continued attacks. "And then, after it’s over, he’ll probably call for the execution of the judge like he called for the execution of General Milley. It is a zero-sum game, and it’s a game he loses every time."