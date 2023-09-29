'FOX NEEDS MAGA': Donald Trump Attacks Fox News Over 'Bad Debates' and 'Negative Ads' Directed at Him
Donald Trump attacked Fox News this week over the network’s “bad debates” and “negative ads” directed at him, RadarOnline.com can report.
Trump’s scathing attack came hours after the second Republican primary debate was held in Simi Valley, California, and hosted by Fox Business Network on Wednesday night.
The embattled ex-president once again did not attend the presidential debate and instead delivered a campaign speech in Clinton Township, Michigan for striking auto workers.
“The second Republican Primary Debate on FoxNews had the Lowest Viewership since 2016,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Thursday night. “Their overall Ratings are down 30%.”
“FOX NEEDS MAGA, THEY JUST DON’T KNOW IT YET. STOP WITH THE BAD DEBATES & NEGATIVE ADS, NO MORE,” he continued. “GET YOUR ACT TOGETHER BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE! DJT”
According to Mediaite, the embattled ex-president was likely referring to an ad paid for by President Joe Biden’s 2024 re-election campaign that aired on Fox News just moments before the second Republican primary debate kicked off on Wednesday night.
“He says he stands with auto workers,” the Biden ad charged. “But as president, Donald Trump passed tax breaks for his rich friends while automakers shuttered their plants and Michigan lost manufacturing jobs.”
“Joe Biden said he’d stand up for workers, and he’s delivering – passing laws that are increasing wages and creating good-paying jobs,” the ad continued. “Manufacturing is coming back to Michigan because Joe Biden doesn’t just talk. He delivers.”
Although the second Republican primary debate did reportedly rate approximately 25% lower than the first debate in Milwaukee, Wisconsin in August, it did reportedly beat Trump’s Michigan speech that was aired by Newsmax on Wednesday night.
Meanwhile, Trump remains the frontrunner in the ongoing Republican race for the 2024 White House, and many sources predict that next year’s presidential election will be a rematch of the 2020 election between Trump and Biden.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump’s blistering missive against Fox News on Thursday night came days after the former president attacked the conservative news network again earlier this month.
Trump attacked Fox News on September 10 after the network shared a poll that showed the embattled ex-president dropping in popularity.
“The Wall Street Journal and Fox News keep pushing the narrative, through Trey Gowdy and others, that ‘BOTH’ Crooked Joe Biden and 45th President Donald J. Trump are unpopular within their own Party,” he fumed at the time.
“The Wall Street Journal & Fox are damaged goods after their failed DeSanctimonious push & stupid $780,000,000 ‘settlement,’” he continued. “MORONS!!!”
The embattled ex-president then targeted Rupert Murdoch after the 92-year-old billionaire media mogul stepped down as CEO of Fox Corp last week.
“Many people are saying that, ‘You forced Rupert Murdoch into retirement!’” Trump wrote, once again on Truth Social, last week. “I do not believe this is so.”