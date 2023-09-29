Donald Trump Demands the RNC Cancel All Future Primary Debates So the GOP 'Can Train Its Fire on Crooked Joe Biden'
Donald Trump called on the Republican National Committee to cancel all future primary debates so the party could instead focus and "train its fire” on President Joe Biden, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The latest development comes after the RNC held the second Republican primary debate in Simi Valley, California.
Although former President Trump once again chose to skip the debate, his 2024 campaign reportedly sent the RNC an email on Wednesday night urging the committee to “put an end” to all future debates.
Trump’s team also reportedly called the second GOP primary debate “boring and inconsequential” and emphasized the former president’s staggering lead over the party’s nine other primary candidates.
“Tonight’s GOP debate was as boring and inconsequential as the first debate, and nothing that was said will change the dynamics of the primary contest being dominated by President Trump,” Trump Campaign Senior Advisor Chris LaCivita wrote to the RNC, according to Mediaite.
“President Trump has a 40- or 50-point lead in the primary election and a 10-point lead over Joe Biden in the general election, and it’s clear that President Trump alone can defeat Biden,” LaCivita continued.
“The RNC should immediately put an end to any further primary debates so we can train our fire on Crooked Joe Biden” he concluded, “and quit wasting time and money that could be going to evicting Biden from the White House.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, former President Trump also attacked Fox News – which hosted both the first and second GOP primary debates – in a blistering Truth Social post published on Thursday night.
“The second Republican Primary Debate on FoxNews had the Lowest Viewership since 2016,” the embattled ex-president charged. “Their overall Ratings are down 30%.”
“FOX NEEDS MAGA, THEY JUST DON’T KNOW IT YET. STOP WITH THE BAD DEBATES & NEGATIVE ADS, NO MORE,” Trump continued.
“GET YOUR ACT TOGETHER BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE!”
According to the latest poll by FiveThirtyEight, Trump currently leads the GOP primary race with a nearly 55% average.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is currently polling second behind Trump, has a 13.5% average, while Vivek Ramaswamy is polling at nearly 7% and Nikki Haley is polling at 6.5%.
Former Vice President Mike Pence, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie are all polling well below 5%.
Meanwhile, Trump is also leading ahead of President Biden in the race for next year’s general presidential election.
Trump is reportedly ahead of Biden by 1.5% – although the pair are nearly neck and neck with the former president at 45.5% and the current president at 44%.