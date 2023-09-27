'He's a Loser!': Donald Trump Roasted by 'The View' Hosts After Judge Rules Ex-President Committed Fraud in New York
Donald Trump was roasted on The View this week after a judge ruled that the already embattled ex-president committed fraud in New York, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a surprising development to come after Judge Arthur Engoron ruled that Trump and his Trump Organization committed fraud in New York on Tuesday, The View co-hosts took turns roasting the former commander-in-chief.
“The judge ruled that he committed fraud by inflating the value of his assets by billions of dollars. Now he stands to lose control of his real estate properties as well,” Whoopi Goldberg noted. “Will this finally pull back the curtain on the man?”
“Wait until Melania finds out he’s worth 800 bucks!” quipped Joy Behar.
“That’s going to be the best. I would say it’s pulling the curtain entirely back,” added Sunny Hostin. “But we’re peeking in now. Right. I mean, that’s where it is. Letitia James, kudos to her.”
Alyssa Farah Griffin, who previously served as Trump’s director of strategic communications, also chimed in and suggested that the former president is “more devastated” about the fraud ruling than the four separate criminal indictments filed against him this year.
“Here’s the thing, because I do know the man decently well, he thinks that being a loser or being poor or struggling financially, those are the absolute worst things,” Griffin explained. “He never learned that playground lesson we did, that winning isn’t everything.”
She continued, “I honestly think him seeing Trump Tower taken off of Fifth Avenue would be more devastating to him than sitting in a prison cell because it says unequivocally that he is a loser in the place he always wanted to be.”
“He’s a loser!” Behar added.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Judge Engoron ruled on Tuesday that Trump defrauded banks, insurers, and other entities by exaggerating his net worth.
- 'THIS IS NOT AMERICA!': Donald Trump Suffers Major Meltdown on Truth Social After Judge Rules He Committed Fraud in New York
- 'Angry & Hatred': Donald Trump Rages Against 'Deranged' New York Judge in Early Morning Rant Hours After Late-Night Meltdown
- Donald Trump Built Empire on Defrauding Banks and Insurers, NY Judge Rules
“Today, a judge ruled in our favor and found that Donald Trump and the Trump Organization engaged in years of financial fraud,” New York Attorney General Letitia James, who filed the initial lawsuit against Trump in September 2022, said in a statement after the ruling.
“We look forward to presenting the rest of our case at trial,” she added.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Meanwhile, Trump rushed to Truth Social after the ruling was made public on Tuesday to attack both Judge Engoron and Attorney General James over the ruling.
“I have been unfairly sued by the Trump Hating Democrat Attorney General of New York State, Letitia James, over the false fact that I inflated my Financial Statements in order to borrow money from Banks, etc,” Trump wrote on Tuesday night.
“The Judge in the case, Arthur F. Engoron, refused to allow this case to go to the ‘Commercial Division,’ where it belongs,” the ex-president continued, “because he is a Trump Hater beyond even A.G. James, who campaigned against me spewing horrible inflammatory statements which are False & Defamatory.”
Judge Engoron also ordered that some of Trump’s business licenses be rescinded as punishment – making it nearly impossible for the Trump Organization to continue conducting business in the state of New York.