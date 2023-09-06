'The View' Star Alyssa Farah Griffin Calls Show's Executive Producer a 'Masochist' For Pitting Her Against 'Nemesis' Stephanie Grisham During Audition Process
Alyssa Farah Griffin dished about her "wild" and grueling audition process on The View while marking her one-year anniversary, calling the executive producer a "masochist" to his face after he pit her against her political "nemesis" Stephanie Grisham.
"It flew by, I came into this with a million trepidations and concerns and fears. I mean, it's an iconic show. We have so many loyal viewers," the former White House Director of Strategic Communications said during an interview on the Behind The Table podcast with the show's EP Brian Teta, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Farah Griffin admitted she felt embraced by the panel and team after rumbles of behind-the-scenes tensions following heated Hot Topics segments last fall.
While reflecting on the months before she joined the squad as a permanent co-host, the political strategist said she tried to focus on enjoying the process.
During the interview, Teta noted her journey to getting signed on was "kind of different" because ABC "took a whole year of actual open auditions" in order to find the right person for the role.
"This is embarrassing to admit... I watched the first time everyone went on to guest host, and then after that I stopped watching because what I realized is you'll get in your head if you're trying to be someone else," she said.
"I did not know I was gonna get the job until the very end of the season, so you'd get excited about the possibility but I tried to even stop my mind from going there," Farah Griffin added.
The CNN political commentator said one of her greatest challenges was facing off with her former White House rival, who also appeared as a guest host in 2022.
"We were just, honest to God, nemeses!" she confessed, calling it so "defeating" to be pit against Grisham for the role. "Like, you're a masochist in how you do this to the poor women!" she told Teta, who responded with a laugh.
Farah Griffin said they didn't get along before The View, adding, "A lot I think probably had to do with outside factors and people pitting us against each other, but she got in my head because there was this already existing sort of rivalry."
"But what most people don't know is unrelated to the show, in the middle of the audition season, she and I connected at CNN and we hashed out all of our issues," she proudly shared in an update of her former foe, who served as chief of staff and press secretary for the then-First Lady Melania Trump from 2020 to 2021.
Farah Griffin said she is now glad to call Grisham a "dear friend" and supporter.