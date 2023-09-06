Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Omg > The View

'The View' Star Alyssa Farah Griffin Calls Show's Executive Producer a 'Masochist' For Pitting Her Against 'Nemesis' Stephanie Grisham During Audition Process

alyssa farah griffin abc
Source: ABC

Alyssa Farah Griffin reflected on her first year on 'The View.'

By:

Sep. 6 2023, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Alyssa Farah Griffin dished about her "wild" and grueling audition process on The View while marking her one-year anniversary, calling the executive producer a "masochist" to his face after he pit her against her political "nemesis" Stephanie Grisham.

"It flew by, I came into this with a million trepidations and concerns and fears. I mean, it's an iconic show. We have so many loyal viewers," the former White House Director of Strategic Communications said during an interview on the Behind The Table podcast with the show's EP Brian Teta, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Article continues below advertisement

Farah Griffin admitted she felt embraced by the panel and team after rumbles of behind-the-scenes tensions following heated Hot Topics segments last fall.

While reflecting on the months before she joined the squad as a permanent co-host, the political strategist said she tried to focus on enjoying the process.

During the interview, Teta noted her journey to getting signed on was "kind of different" because ABC "took a whole year of actual open auditions" in order to find the right person for the role.

Article continues below advertisement
alyssa farah griffin mega
Source: mega

She said said one of her greatest challenges was facing off with Stephanie for the role.

"This is embarrassing to admit... I watched the first time everyone went on to guest host, and then after that I stopped watching because what I realized is you'll get in your head if you're trying to be someone else," she said.

"I did not know I was gonna get the job until the very end of the season, so you'd get excited about the possibility but I tried to even stop my mind from going there," Farah Griffin added.

The CNN political commentator said one of her greatest challenges was facing off with her former White House rival, who also appeared as a guest host in 2022.

MORE ON:
The View
Article continues below advertisement
stephanie grisham view april
Source: @theview/youtube

The CNN political commentator said their rivalry dated back to their White House Days.

"We were just, honest to God, nemeses!" she confessed, calling it so "defeating" to be pit against Grisham for the role. "Like, you're a masochist in how you do this to the poor women!" she told Teta, who responded with a laugh.

Farah Griffin said they didn't get along before The View, adding, "A lot I think probably had to do with outside factors and people pitting us against each other, but she got in my head because there was this already existing sort of rivalry."

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
alyssa farah griffin abc
Source: abc

Farah Griffin said she and Grisham are now "dear friends."

"But what most people don't know is unrelated to the show, in the middle of the audition season, she and I connected at CNN and we hashed out all of our issues," she proudly shared in an update of her former foe, who served as chief of staff and press secretary for the then-First Lady Melania Trump from 2020 to 2021.

Farah Griffin said she is now glad to call Grisham a "dear friend" and supporter.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.