'The View' Star Alyssa Farah Griffin Calls Show's Executive Producer a 'Masochist' For Pitting Her Against 'Nemesis' Stephanie Grisham During Audition Process

Alyssa Farah Griffin dished about her "wild" and grueling audition process on The View while marking her one-year anniversary, calling the executive producer a "masochist" to his face after he pit her against her political "nemesis" Stephanie Grisham.

"It flew by, I came into this with a million trepidations and concerns and fears. I mean, it's an iconic show. We have so many loyal viewers," the former White House Director of Strategic Communications said during an interview on the Behind The Table podcast with the show's EP Brian Teta, RadarOnline.com has learned.