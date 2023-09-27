Home > Politics > Donald Trump ‘It’s A Size Issue Always With Him’: Donald Trump Roasted by Ex-Friend After Having Meltdown After Being Found Liable for Fraud in Civil Case Source: MEGA Trump had a meltdown last night and this morning. By: Ryan Naumann Sep. 27 2023, Published 9:55 a.m. ET

MNSBC Host Mika Brzezinski attacked her one-time pal Donald Trump after he lost it following a New York judge finding him liable for fraud for exaggerating the value of his assets, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Wednesday, Mika and her Morning Joe co-hosts discussed the news about the Manhattan court’s ruling.

The civil case was brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James in 2019. The case was headed to trial but the judge determined no trial is needed to determine the Trump family was liable. Mika explained, “The judge wrote in his ruling, quote, ‘This is a fantasy world, not the real world,’ and admonished the former president for his overvaluing his holdings by as much as $2.2 billion. In one example, Trump overestimated the size of his Manhattan apartment, which he spent years living in, by 19,000 feet or 200% chance.”

“A discrepancy of this order of magnitude, by a real estate developer sizing up his own living space of decades, can only be considered fraud,” the judge wrote. Mika added, “It’s a size issue always with him. Crowds.”

“It’s always a size issue,” Scarborough said. “My 21,000-foot condo, I may be off by about 19,000 feet. Maybe I need to go back and sort of re-estimate that.” This morning, Trump raged against the judge who ruled against him.

“I have a Deranged, Trump Hating Judge, who RAILROADED this FAKE CASE through a NYS Court at a speed never seen before, refusing to let it go to the Commercial Division, where it belongs, denying me everything, No Trial, No Jury. He made up this crazy “KILL TRUMP” decision, assigning insanely low values to properties, despite overwhelming evidence,” he said.

Trump continued, “His anger & hatred is politically motivated & unprecedented by those who watched! My actual Net Worth is MUCH GREATER than the number shown on the Financial Statements, a BIG SURPRISE to him & the Racist A.G., Letitia James, who campaigned for office on a get Trump Platform. While murderers roam the sidewalks of New York, my banks are happy, all loans are current, or paid off in full, sometimes early, with no defaults or problems of any kind. There is also an IRONCLAD DISCLAIMER CLAUSE!”