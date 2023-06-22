Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Says 'Yellowstone' Actor Broke Divorce News to Kids Over 10-Minute Zoom Call
Kevin Costner's estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, said the Yellowstone star broke the news of their divorce to their children over a 10-minute Zoom call, RadarOnline.com has learned.
After 18 years of marriage, Christine filed for divorce in May. Married in 2004, the couple share three children aged 12, 14, and 15.
Kevin's first marriage ended in a costly $80 million divorce. Burned by his previous relationship, Kevin and Christine's divorce has already had nasty moments.
According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Christine claimed Kevin went against her wishes to tell the children about their divorce in person and utilized Zoom while he was filming in Las Vegas.
"The children’s welfare has always been my highest priority, and I was concerned they would find out about the divorce before Kevin and I could tell them. It was important for me that we tell the children in person and together," Christine said in court documents.
Christine also detailed concerns about an "outside source" sharing the divorce news with the three minors.
Christine claimed that she read "several articles about the importance of talking to the children as a united front" with her estranged husband prior to the Zoom call, suggesting he was aware of how she intended to handle the situation as parents.
"He disregarded my proposal to do what I felt was right based on research and my relationship with the children," Christine alleged in the filing. "Instead, he insisted that he had the right to tell them that we were getting divorced 'first' and tell them privately 'without me present."
The emotional filing continued with Christine recalling that she was "confused" by Kevin's decision.
"After a 24-year relationship, from his hotel room in Las Vegas, Kevin told our three children that we were getting divorced over a 10-minute Zoom call without me present," the court document read. "I am still confused by his motivation to do this via a very short Zoom session, especially since he was planning on being home five days later."
Christine added that the Field of Dreams actor "could have easily come home from Las Vegas to have the conversation in person."
A spokesperson for the Academy Award-winning actor said that Christine filed for divorce while Kevin was filming on location as they noted, "[Kevin] FaceTimes all the time with the kids when he is away working."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Christine filed court documents requesting $248,000 per month in child support from her estranged husband, who she believes can afford it since he allegedly earned $19,517,0641 in 2022.