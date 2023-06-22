Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Says 'Yellowstone' Actor Broke Divorce News to Kids Over 10-Minute Zoom Call

Kevin Costner's estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, said the Yellowstone star broke the news of their divorce to their children over a 10-minute Zoom call, RadarOnline.com has learned.

After 18 years of marriage, Christine filed for divorce in May. Married in 2004, the couple share three children aged 12, 14, and 15.

Kevin's first marriage ended in a costly $80 million divorce. Burned by his previous relationship, Kevin and Christine's divorce has already had nasty moments.