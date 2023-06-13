Divorce Showdown: Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Reveals Plan to Challenge Iron-clad Prenup Over Spousal Support

Kevin Costner’s estranged wife plans to challenge the actor’s iron-clad pre-nuptial agreement setting the stage for a brutal brawl over alimony payments, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

The shocking money grab is laid bare in a declaration by the Dances with Wolves actor’s powerhouse divorce lawyer Laura A. Wasser, who charges Christine Costner, for now, intends to “at least” dispute the pre-martial agreement's (PMA) provision stating the actor doesn't have to pay spousal support.

“We inquired as to Christine’s position regarding the PMA several times,” Wasser wrote in the June 8 declaration. “Finally, on June 1, Christine’s counsel informed us that she is ‘at least’ challenging the spousal support waiver.”