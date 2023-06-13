Divorce Showdown: Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Reveals Plan to Challenge Iron-clad Prenup Over Spousal Support
Kevin Costner’s estranged wife plans to challenge the actor’s iron-clad pre-nuptial agreement setting the stage for a brutal brawl over alimony payments, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
The shocking money grab is laid bare in a declaration by the Dances with Wolves actor’s powerhouse divorce lawyer Laura A. Wasser, who charges Christine Costner, for now, intends to “at least” dispute the pre-martial agreement's (PMA) provision stating the actor doesn't have to pay spousal support.
“We inquired as to Christine’s position regarding the PMA several times,” Wasser wrote in the June 8 declaration. “Finally, on June 1, Christine’s counsel informed us that she is ‘at least’ challenging the spousal support waiver.”
“However, Christine has not yet agreed to a bifurcation of the issue of the validity and enforceability of the PMA for an early trial and limitation of discovery pending said trial.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the mother of Costner’s three children allegedly thumbed her nose at the PMA by refusing to vacant their palatial Montecito, California home 30 days after filing for divorce, the documents show.
What’s more, the Yellowstone stud is accusing his wife of 18- years of pilfering $95,000 from his bank account and credit card to pay for her high-priced legal team — even though he's already paid her over $1 million since the divorce was filed.
RadarOnline.com has also learned The Bodyguard actor is desperately seeking an out-of-court settlement — to avoid a long drawn-out and embarrassing legal fistfight.
But he claims Christina is not budging despite a generous offer of $30,000 a month for a rental house plus $10,000 in moving costs, the documents show. He even offered up his household servants to help her pack.
The doting dad, worth an estimated $250 million, is also willing to pay all related expenses for their children, ages 16, 14, and 13, including tuition, school trips, camps, health insurance and “therapy costs of the minor children,” his declaration states.
- All Out War!: Kevin Costner Accuses Estranged Wife of Siphoning $95k From His Bank Accounts Behind His Back
- Kevin Costner Accuses Estranged Wife Christine of Refusing to Vacate His Mansion Following Divorce, Violating Prenup
- Kevin Costner ‘At Rock Bottom’ Dealing With $250 Million Divorce War, Pleading for ‘Some Form of Explanation’ From Wife
“I have also made multiple offers of settlement which, unfortunately, have not been accepted,” Costner wrote in his June 8, 2023, declaration. “I would like for the Court to resolve the issue of the enforceability of the PMA as soon as practical so that I may move on with my life and to cause as little disruption as possible in our children’s lives.”
Christine, 49, slammed the Bull Durham actor with the divorce papers on May 2, just 21 days after she officially separated from the aging Hollywood hunk, bombshell court documents showed.
While Christine said the “extent of the separate property assets and debts are unknown” in her court filing, Costner responded by stating the iron-clad prenup will determine how the possessions — including the various properties — will be divvied up.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, in 1996 the No Way Out actor was walloped with an $80 million divorce settlement from his first wife, Cindy Silva.