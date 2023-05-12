See Kevin Costner's Shocking Divorce Docs That Could Put 'Yellowstone' Stud's $250 Million Fortune at Risk

RadarOnline.com has obtained the bitter divorce documents that blindsided Yellowstone actor Kevin Costner and set the stage for a potential brawl over his $250 million fortune.

Christina Baumgartner, 49, slammed Costner with the divorce papers on May 2, 2023, just 21 days after she officially separated from her husband of 18 years, the documents show.

While citing irreconcilable differences in the divorce filing, Baumgartner suspiciously neglects to mention the prenuptial agreement they signed before their 2004 wedding — confirming RadarOnline.com's exclusive story that Costner is "concerned" Christine "is making moves to challenge the prenup."