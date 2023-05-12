See Kevin Costner's Shocking Divorce Docs That Could Put 'Yellowstone' Stud's $250 Million Fortune at Risk
RadarOnline.com has obtained the bitter divorce documents that blindsided Yellowstone actor Kevin Costner and set the stage for a potential brawl over his $250 million fortune.
Christina Baumgartner, 49, slammed Costner with the divorce papers on May 2, 2023, just 21 days after she officially separated from her husband of 18 years, the documents show.
While citing irreconcilable differences in the divorce filing, Baumgartner suspiciously neglects to mention the prenuptial agreement they signed before their 2004 wedding — confirming RadarOnline.com's exclusive story that Costner is "concerned" Christine "is making moves to challenge the prenup."
For example, under the court filing’s “Separate Property” section, Baumgartner wrote: “The nature and extent of separate property assets and debts are unknown to Petitioner at this time; Petitioner asks leave of court to amend this when same is ascertained.”
Citing the prenup, the Field of Dreams star used the “Separate Property” section to immediately shoot down any illusions as to how the possessions are going to be divvied up.
"Miscellaneous jewelry and other personal effects; earnings and accumulations of Respondent before marriage, during marriage, and from and after the date of separation; [and] there are additional separate property assets and obligations of each party as mandated by the parties' Premarital Agreement," wrote Costner's renowned celeb divorce attorney Laura Wasser.
Even though both agreed to share custody of their three minor children, Baumgartner again seemed unsure about the “Community and Quasi-Community Property” – repeating the same quote for separate property.
The Dances With Wolves star, however, snarled back by stating, "Pursuant to the terms in Paragraph 9.A. of the parties' Premarital Agreement, Petitioner to vacate Respondent's separate property residences."
- Divorce War Looms as Kevin Costner Said to be ‘Concerned’ Estranged Wife Will Challenge Prenup in $250 Million Divorce: Sources
- Kevin Costner Ditched 'Yellowstone' to 'Save his Marriage' as he's 'Begging' for Reconciliation Amid Second Divorce
- Kevin Costner Will Always Love Late 'Bodyguard' Costar Whitney Houston: 'The Chemistry Between Them Was Powerful'
What’s more, while Baumgartner wants her ex to pay for all the legal fees, the no-nonsense Costner snapped back: “Attorneys’ fees and costs payable pursuant to the terms of the parties’ Premarital Agreement.”
The documents also show that The Bodyguard actor believes the prenup dictates the terms of the “spousal support."
RadarOnline.com was unable to reach Baumgartner for comment and her father and brother declined our request.
Costner is sticking close to the prenup after he was walloped in 1996 with an estimated $80 million divorce settlement from his first wife, Cindy Silva.
Insiders told RadarOnline.com that Costner ditched the hugely popular series Yellowstone after season 5 in a desperate bid to save his marriage. However, nothing has been announced about his departure yet.
“It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action,” a rep for the 68-year-old actor told the N.Y. Post. “We ask that his, Christine’s and their children’s privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time.”
Sadly, the divorce was filed four days before their oldest son's 16th birthday.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.