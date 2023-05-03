Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Co-stars Furious As Crew Loses Out On Pay As Show’s Future Remains In Limbo Following His Exit: Sources
Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone co-stars are furious that the production delays on the remainder of season 5 have put their paychecks in jeopardy, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Costner's co-stars and crew are mad as hornets over the actor having put their combined $14 million payday in jeopardy, sources said.
Costner pocketed as much as $18.4 million per season to play patriarch John Dutton on the Western series, which won him a Golden Globe and reinvigorated his career before he and creator Taylor Sheridan butted heads over his time commitment.
Meanwhile, Kelly Reillyr, Cole Hauser, Luke Grimes, Kelsey Asbille and Wes Bentley each took home around $2.8 million but an insider said, “they think it’s highly unfair” the crew could take a major hit in the wallet.
While a spinoff appears to be in the works, a source said last week that the Yellowstone gang is “still p----- at Costner. Kevin’s taking all the glory — and the big bucks — after playing games and treating everyone else like peasants.”
Earlier today, Entertainment Tonight broke the story that Costner would not be returning to film the rest of season five. A source told the outlet that the crew has been left in the dark on when they will return to set.
As we previously reported, the Yellowstone cast has yet to film the second half of the season. Sources claim there are six episodes that need to be filmed but Costner has failed to provide a substantial amount of days to shoot.
Another source close to Costner said the actor provided dates earlier this year but scripts weren’t ready. Insiders claimed Costner and show creator Taylor Sheridan have been butting heads behind the scenes for years.
Costner has been off filming a passion project named Horizon which has left Yellowstone’s future in limbo for the moment.
“Because Kevin didn’t want to work, everybody had to stop working,” said a source. “Now nobody knows if he’s ever coming back and whether they’ll still have jobs if he doesn’t. And nobody is happy about it!”
Another source said the cast’s morale has been crumbling among cast members because they’ve been left in the dark over the 68-year-old star’s negotiations with producers.
At the moment, no deal has been reached between Coster and Sheridan.