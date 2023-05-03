Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Co-stars Furious As Crew Loses Out On Pay As Show’s Future Remains In Limbo Following His Exit: Sources

While a spinoff appears to be in the works, a source said last week that the Yellowstone gang is “still p----- at Costner. Kevin’s taking all the glory — and the big bucks — after playing games and treating everyone else like peasants.”

Earlier today, Entertainment Tonight broke the story that Costner would not be returning to film the rest of season five. A source told the outlet that the crew has been left in the dark on when they will return to set.

As we previously reported, the Yellowstone cast has yet to film the second half of the season. Sources claim there are six episodes that need to be filmed but Costner has failed to provide a substantial amount of days to shoot.