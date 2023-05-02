Wes Bentley Plotting To Take Over For ‘Yellowstone’ Co-Star Kevin Costner As Legendary Actor’s Future Remains In Limbo
Yellowstone star Wes Bentley has been chomping at the bit to saddle up and take the reins if top-billed star Kevin Costner exits the show, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The cast of the hit modern-day Western series is looking for a new leader now that Kevin, 68, wants to cut back on filming — or even quit — possibly ending the show for keeps after current season five, said a source.
“Wes wants his name thrown into the mix,” said a source. “He’s ready for extra screen time!” As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kevin and show creator Taylor Sheridan have been feuding for months.
Insiders claimed Kevin has refused to provide a substantial amount of time to shoot the remaining episodes of season 5. Another source claimed that the legendary actor provided dates earlier this year, but scripts weren’t ready. Kevin's lawyer denied his client was the reason for any hold-up with production.
Kevin has been busy shooting his own film Horizon. Sources close to the situation revealed that the rest of the cast has been kept in the dark about the remaining episodes or when they will be back to work.
As we previously reported, sources spilled, “Because Kevin didn’t want to work, everybody had to stop working. Now nobody knows if he’s ever coming back and whether they’ll still have jobs if he doesn’t. And nobody is happy about it!”
“It’s worrying that things seem to be on hold, but Wes thinks everything’s going to be fine even if Kevin’s step-back is permanent,” said a source.
West, 44, has been open about battling a near-fatal heroin addiction shortly after he shot to fame in 1999’s American Beauty and finally getting sober a decade later. “West has been to hell and back, and this show means everything to him.”
Another source added, “This is an opportunity he’s been preparing for his whole life — even if he didn’t realize it.”