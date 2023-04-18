Your tip
‘Yellowstone’ Cast Members' Morale Crumbling As Producers Keep Them In The Dark About Kevin Costner’s Return: Sources

Source: MEGA
Apr. 18 2023, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

The cast members of Yellowstone are starting to lose morale as they are unsure when and if they will return to filming — as Kevin Costner and creator Taylor Sheridan beef rages on, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As we previously reported, the cast has yet to film the second half of season five. Sources claim there are six episodes that need to be filmed but Costner has failed to provide a substantial amount of days to shoot.

kevin costner debating leaving million yellowstone paycheck behind pp
Source: MEGA

Costner has been busy filming a new film Horizon and sources said he hasn’t been focused on Yellowstone. Another insider claimed the actor and Sheridan have been fighting behind the scenes for years.

“Because Kevin didn’t want to work, everybody had to stop working,” said a source. “Now nobody knows if he’s ever coming back and whether they’ll still have jobs if he doesn’t. And nobody is happy about it!”

kevin costner paramount pp
Source: Paramount Plus

Sources said morale has been crumbling among cast members because they’ve been left in the dark over the 68-year-old star’s negotiations with producers.

Another insider told the NY Post that producers recently decided Yellowstone will end after season five despite previous plans to have Matthew McConaughey take over for Costner.

kevin costners wife quit yellowstone divorce
Source: MEGA
MORE ON:
Kevin Costner

The outlet said there is no date for filming or release date set. Another source claimed, “We’re hoping it will be worked out. It’s too big a show for things not to be worked out.”

“Hopefully Kevin will return for the remaining episodes if everyone works together, but it looks like ‘Yellowstone’ will end after this season,” the source added.

“Only Taylor truly knows what is going on,” the insider explained.

Previously, Costner’s attorney Marty Singer has denied claims his client was causing trouble with production. A source claimed Costner was ready to film earlier this year but Sheridan had no scripts ready.

kevin costner pp
Source: MEGA
“Kevin’s been extremely cooperative with working with Taylor and his production company, 101 Studios. They were supposed to shoot the second chapter of Season 5 late last year, but they just didn’t have the scripts,” a source told the NY Post.

“Taylor is overburdened and Kevin made himself available at the beginning of the year, but again, nothing was ready,” the source added. “Kevin had already committed to making his other movies. He had given the producers his schedule.”

They added, “In the entertainment industry, you can’t keep yourself in a holding pattern and available while the producers are not getting their act together with the scripts. There was nothing to shoot.”

