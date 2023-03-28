Your tip
Kelly Reilly Attempting To Ease Tension Between Kevin Costner & ‘Yellowstone’ Producers In Effort To Save Show

kevincostner kellyreilly pp
Source: mega
By:

Mar. 28 2023, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

Actress Kelly Reilly has been playing peacemaker between her co-star Kevin Costner and Yellowstone producers as the parties continue to fight over the actor’s demands, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Costner, who plays John Dutton on the hit Western, has been accused of causing issues behind the scenes and refusing to provide producers and creator Taylor Sheridan with enough dates to finish season 5.

kevin costner kelly yellowstone
Source: paramount

The 68-year-old reportedly wants time to focus on his upcoming movie, Horizon, which he wrote, produced, and will direct and star in. Sources said Costner has been pulled away from Yellowstone by his wife, who has asked for more time with her husband.

Insiders claimed Costner said he would make himself available for a couple of weeks to finish the remaining episodes. The producers reportedly feel like the time being offered isn’t enough.

kevin costner wife
Source: mega

Costner’s attorney Marty Singer said, “The idea that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of Season 5 of Yellowstone is an absolute lie.”

“It’s ridiculous—and anyone suggesting it shouldn’t be believed for one second. As everyone who knows anything about Kevin is well aware, he is incredibly passionate about the show and has always gone way above and beyond to ensure its success,” he said.

kevin costner yellowstone cast
Source: mega

Now, an insider said Kelly has stepped in to help. “Kelly has a close relationship with Kevin onscreen and off,” said a source.

“Kelly’s taken it upon herself to play peacemaker,” the source added. To that end, she’s been sending friendly texts, the source claimed. “She’s asking for one more season so the show can have closure.”

kevin costner paramount
Source: paramount

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Sheridan and studio execs have already had talks with Matthew McConaughey.

Per reports, McConaughey will take over the franchise after Costner’s exit. Paramount Network, which airs Yellowstone, would only say, “We have no news to report. Kevin Costner is a big part of Yellowstone and we hope that’s the case for a long time to come. Thanks to the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan, we are always working on franchise expansions of this incredible world he has built. Matthew McConaughey is a phenomenal talent with whom we’d love to partner.”

