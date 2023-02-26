Your tip
Kevin Costner And 'Yellowstone' Producers 'Still Working On' Actor's Shooting Demands

Feb. 26 2023, Published 4:31 p.m. ET

68-year-old actor Kevin Costner is working out his demands with the producers of Yellowstone to prevent the show from getting canceled before its final season.

In an interview with EW, Yellowstone co-star Wes Bentley gave hope to fans who are waiting for the show to return from its extended hiatus - but he was careful to note that nothing is set in stone just yet.

"The news that’s come out recently about the show is, you know, it’s above my pay grade," the actor explained. "Different people making decisions. I know that they’re still working on it, is what I’m being told ... working on working things out with everyone to make sure we shoot."

Bentley went on to call the entire ordeal "just a bit of drama" that needed to get worked out.

Fans of the hit Paramount show were gutted at the news of Yellowstone's main star ditching the production, as well as various rumors of the show's immediate cancelation as a result.

Sources affiliated with Costner claimed the actor refused to work more than a single week on the second half of the show's fifth season that was meant to air later this summer. Since then, the show's return has been pushed to an undisclosed date.

The issue stems from the actor's conflicting schedule with a western flick he's currently shooting.

Other sources close to production say that it's unlikely the show will begin shooting the new episodes in March like the studio originally planned.

In fact, rumors of a spin off show starring Matthew McConaughey have been making the rounds as a possible fill-in for Costner's absence. The show is said to be set in the same universe as Yellowstone, 1883, and 1932.

The Dancing with Wolves actor recently won a Golden Globe for his role as John Dutton and posted a video of himself unboxing the award.

He was unable to appear at the ceremony, citing weather issues, despite living within the same county as the awards show.

