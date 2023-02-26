Kevin Costner And 'Yellowstone' Producers 'Still Working On' Actor's Shooting Demands

In an interview with EW, Yellowstone co-star Wes Bentley gave hope to fans who are waiting for the show to return from its extended hiatus - but he was careful to note that nothing is set in stone just yet.

"The news that’s come out recently about the show is, you know, it’s above my pay grade," the actor explained. "Different people making decisions. I know that they’re still working on it, is what I’m being told ... working on working things out with everyone to make sure we shoot."

Bentley went on to call the entire ordeal "just a bit of drama" that needed to get worked out.