Kevin Costner Bails On PaleyFest Convention Panel Along With Most Of Yellowstone's Main Cast

Yellowstone actor Kevin Costner, along with the rest of the main cast of the hit Paramount series dropped out of an upcoming convention, RadarOnline.com had learned. The last-minute cancelation only adds fuel to the rumors about the show's lead star leaving the production for good.

Hundreds of fans shelled out $100 a ticket to go to PaleyFest which listed the Yellowstone cast as their headline panel. The event was meant to be a star-studded event at Hollywood's Dolby Theater with Costner set to appear alongside Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, Luke Grimes, Kelsey Asbille, Wes Betley, Gil Birmingham and Jacki Weaver, but attendees were left disappointed when the panel was canceled without warning. The cast couldn't attend the show due to alleged "scheduling conflicts" despite the convention advertising the panel over a month prior.

On Saturday night, the only cast members who showed up to the event were Josh Lucas, who plays a younger John Dutton, Mo Brings Plenty, Dawn Olivieri and Wendy Moniz. They were excited to appear before the crowd, but none of them revealed any details regarding the second half of Season 5. Moniz told Yahoo Entertainment, "I have no news to report. I just know that Taylor's writing and we know he's a prolific writer and I'm excited to see it when it comes."

As RadarOnline previously reported, Costner has put Yellowstone's entire filming schedule in turmoil after asking the network to let him only spend a single week filming to complete the entirety of his role for the remainder of the season. Last month, Yellowstone co-star Wes Bentley told EW, "The news that’s come out recently about the show is, you know, it’s above my pay grade," the actor explained. "Different people making decisions. I know that they’re still working on it, is what I’m being told ... working on working things out with everyone to make sure we shoot." The actor called the entire ordeal "just a bit of drama" he expected to get worked out.

Fans took to Twitter to share their anger at the cast's last-minute decision. One attendee wrote, "Shame on you! We paid good money to attend Paleyfest in LA last night to see the Yellowstone cast ... I want a refund." Another tweeted, "Thanks to the 'guest stars' who did show up but that was ridiculous. If this isn't made right, I'm sure you lost a lot of fans."

