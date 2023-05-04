Kevin Costner’s Estranged Wife Christine Spotted Out Without Her Wedding Ring After ‘Blindsiding’ Him With Divorce Papers
Kevin Costner’s estranged wife Christine Baumgartner was out and about in Los Angeles without her wedding ring — as she prepares to vacate the actor’s home, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Wednesday, Christine, 49, was spotted running errands in Santa Barbara. The fashion designer looked unbothered by her personal drama.
In snaps, obtained by Daily Mail, Christine was seen exiting her SUV while rocking a casual ensemble. The sighting comes three days after she filed to divorce the actor after 18 years of marriage.
Christine asked the court to award her joint custody of the couple’s three children. In her filing, she cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.
Further, she did not request spousal support.
Kevin responded by agreeing with the joint custody request and he informed the court they had an iron-clad prenuptial agreement. Kevin said “spousal support to be payable to petitioner pursuant to the terms of the parties' Premarital Agreement.”
Sources said the deal had a provision requiring Christine to move out of Kevin’s home if they split.
Other sources said Kevin was “blindsided” by Christine’s divorce petition. His rep said, “It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action."
An insider claimed that Kevin was completely in the dark about the reasons for Christine filing for divorce. Christine has yet to speak out publicly.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, sources claimed Kevin's busy work schedule had caused issues with Christine.
Earlier this week, sources revealed Kevin would not be returning to film the remainder of the episodes left for season 5 of the hit Paramount+ show. Insiders said Kevin and show creator Taylor Sheridan have been beefing for months and could not reach an agreement on shooting.
Kevin and his lawyer have previously denied the actor played any role in delays.