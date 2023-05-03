Kevin Costner Spotted Hugging Two Women In Las Vegas One Day Before His Wife Christine Hit Him With Divorce Papers
Kevin Costner was out and about in Las Vegas cozied up to two unidentified women hours before his wife Christine went to court to file for divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned.
A photo posted on social media showed Costner posing with two women inside a Sin City restaurant on Monday. One of the women appears to work at the establishment.
The actor was rocking a casual look with jeans and a cowboy hat. Costner was still rocking his wedding ring at the time.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this week, Christine filed a petition for divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court. The couple had been married for 18 years.
In her petition, Christine cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. She asked the court to award her joint custody of their three minor kids.
Christina did not request spousal support. Kevin responded to the divorce by saying “spousal support to be payable to petitioner pursuant to the terms of the parties' Premarital Agreement” aka they had a prenup which covers child and spousal support.
Kevin's rep said, "It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action."
The rep added, "We ask that his, Christine's and their children's privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time."
As Radaronline.com first reported, sources claimed Costner’s busy schedule in Yellowstone was a major sticking point in their marriage.
"It's really knocked a hole in their family life," a source said about Costner being off filming in Montana while she was in Los Angeles.
Kevin was previously married to a woman named Cindy Silva which ended after rumors surfaced that the actor had an affair with a Hulu dancer Michele Amaral on the set of his blockbuster Waterworld.