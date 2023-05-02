Kevin Costner's Wife Files for Divorce After 18 Years of Marriage Following 'Yellowstone' Drama
Kevin Costner's personal life is unraveling on the heels of his Yellowstone drama. His wife, Christine Baumgartner, filed for divorce on Monday, ending their nearly two-decade-long marriage, documents obtained by RadarOnline.com show.
Costner and Christine share three minor children aged 12, 14, and 15. We've discovered the actor asked for joint custody of the kids in his response on Tuesday.
Christine put "irreconcilable differences" as the reason behind their split. Costner's rep confirmed the divorce news, telling TMZ, "It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action."
The Hollywood star's rep asked for privacy for Costner's soon-to-be ex-wife and their kids "as they navigate this difficult time."
The divorce comes at an interesting time, considering Costner's future in Yellowstone is still unclear and months after RadarOnline.com exclusively reported that Christine warned him to hop out of the saddle for good — or ride into the sunset.
Sources told us in October that Christine was sick of Costner being away from the children for months while filming the hit Paramount series in Montana, and her patience was starting to fray.
"It's really knocked a hole in their family life," spilled a friend at the time.
Costner married Christine in 2004, making her his second wife. He plays John Dutton on the hit show, but fans are unclear if he's taking off his Yellowstone hat forever.
Deadline previously reported that the actor and producers were at odds over the filming schedule. While no announcement about his participation — or potential lack thereof — has been made, fans are getting restless.
They've begun to flood his social media posts, begging the star for answers.
"As a longtime fan.. please help give Yellowstone fans a resolution to Season 5.. plz. The rumor mill is throwing you under the bus by and large which isn't fair. Have been a fan of yours for 30+ years. Please do what you can to bring Yellowstone to a conclusion if that's the intention," one person wrote on a recent post.
"Listen kevin! All ur fans want to know is……are u going to be a part of Yellowstone or not? It’s getting ridiculous w/ all the rumors! Yellowstone has the following it does…..because of u!!!! Do everyone a favor & just be honest! Get on w/ the season or be done. It’s getting irritating!" shared another frustrated follower.