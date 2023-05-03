Kevin Costner's $80 Million Mistake: Actor 'Begged' First Ex-Wife to 'Take Him Back' After Cheating Scandal
As photos swirl of Kevin Costner cuddling up to two women hours before Christine Baumgartner filed for divorce, RadarOnline.com is blowing his cheating scandal with his first wife wide open.
This outlet told you first — Christine filed for divorce from Costner on Monday after warning him to quit Yellowstone for the betterment of his family.
But before Christine, there was Cindy Silva, who wed Costner in 1978 only to file for divorce after 16 years of marriage after being thrown into one of Hollywood's biggest cheating scandals.
Cindy pulled the plug on their nearly two-decade-long marriage after she heard reports that Costner had invited an exotic hula dancer to put on a private show for him while he filmed a movie in Hawaii.
RadarOnline.com can reveal that the Dances With Wolves star was beside himself over the split, with sources spilling that Kevin had "begged" Cindy to call off the divorce.
"Kevin has been calling Cindy recently and begging her to take him back," revealed a family friend at the time. "He's freaking out because he doesn't like the way things have worked out.
"He tells her, 'I can't concentrate on work. I can't sleep at night. You have to take me back.'"
But Cindy — who was spotted socializing around town amid their breakup — couldn't forgive him.
"Cindy knows she has the upper hand," a pal said, while a second source spilled, "She told him she wouldn't tolerate him cheating on her. When he tells her he'll chance, she's not convinced."
Insiders pointed out that given Costner's history, that might be easier promised than done.
The Oscar winner's inner circle said it was difficult for the actor to stay on the straight and narrow because women found him irresistible.
Before the hula-girl incident, a sexy nightclub girl claimed she had a passionate fling with Costner in London while he was making Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves in 1990.
One friend said that Kevin was stunned that his pleas to Cindy didn't work.
"He's finding out that his wife is a lot stronger person than he thought. In fact, when he's called Cindy begging to meet with her, she's flatly refused. That's driving him crazy."
Ultimately, Costner's pleas never worked. Cindy was awarded nearly $80 million in the divorce settlement. Two years after their split, the actor had a son with Pittsburg Steelers heiress Bridget Rooney before finding his second wife.
Fast-forward to his second divorce, and it seems Costner learned his lesson. The actor allegedly had a prenup for wedding #2 that protects his $250 million fortune.
Christine filed for divorce on Monday, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split — but RadarOnline.com was told Costner's grueling Yellowstone schedule was a point of contention for the pair.
Sources told us in October that Christine was sick of Costner being away from their three minor children for months while filming the hit Paramount series in Montana, and her patience was starting to fray.
"It's really knocked a hole in their family life," spilled a friend at the time.
Insiders shared that she had warned him to hang up his Yellowstone saddle for good — or else. It's unclear if Costner is returning to the hit series amid his marriage woes, and fans are growing increasingly frustrated without answers.