Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Must Vacate Actor's Homes After 'Blindsiding' Him With Divorce Papers Due to Ironclad Prenup
Days after Christine Baumgartner "blindsided" husband Kevin Costner with divorce papers, the actor's estranged wife is being forced to vacate from his homes thanks to an ironclad prenup, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As this outlet reported, Costner's estranged wife filed for divorce after 18 years of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences."
The shocking news that his marriage was over came following murmurs that the Yellowstone actor was not only ready to leave the Dutton Ranch but potentially acting altogether.
Unlike some high-profile divorces, at least Baumgartner saw her impending eviction coming.
After Costner's first divorce from ex-wife Cindy Silva cost him $80 million, the actor made sure to have a powerful prenup ready when he exchanged nuptials with Baumgartner ten years later in 2004.
Included in the prenup was a provision that covered Costner's real estate portfolio.
The Dances with Wolves star owns three homes solely in his name. Under the prenup's provision, Baumgartner was required to vacate the premise of all properties owned by her soon-to-be ex-husband. Baumgartner has a limited timeframe to pack her things and leave.
The actor and his ex at least agreed on one important issue: their children. The former couple share three children — Cayden, 15, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 12.
After filing for divorce, Baumgartner asked for joint custody of her children. Costner responded with his own filing, also requesting joint custody of his brood.
While it was unclear what prompted Baumgartner to file for divorce, a picture that recently surfaced on social media raised eyebrows — and sparked rumors.
In the photo, the actor was seen hugging two mystery women in Las Vegas. His arms were wrapped tightly around the women and one appeared to work at a restaurant.
While snap may have been nothing more than a harmless fan encounter, Costner's past cheating allegation with his first wife didn't help his look.