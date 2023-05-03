Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Kevin Costner

Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Must Vacate Actor's Homes After 'Blindsiding' Him With Divorce Papers Due to Ironclad Prenup

aaa t
Source: mega
By:

May 3 2023, Published 6:24 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Days after Christine Baumgartner "blindsided" husband Kevin Costner with divorce papers, the actor's estranged wife is being forced to vacate from his homes thanks to an ironclad prenup, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As this outlet reported, Costner's estranged wife filed for divorce after 18 years of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences."

The shocking news that his marriage was over came following murmurs that the Yellowstone actor was not only ready to leave the Dutton Ranch but potentially acting altogether.

Article continues below advertisement
aaa t
Source: mega

Unlike some high-profile divorces, at least Baumgartner saw her impending eviction coming.

After Costner's first divorce from ex-wife Cindy Silva cost him $80 million, the actor made sure to have a powerful prenup ready when he exchanged nuptials with Baumgartner ten years later in 2004.

Included in the prenup was a provision that covered Costner's real estate portfolio.

Article continues below advertisement
aaa t
Source: mega

The Dances with Wolves star owns three homes solely in his name. Under the prenup's provision, Baumgartner was required to vacate the premise of all properties owned by her soon-to-be ex-husband. Baumgartner has a limited timeframe to pack her things and leave.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

MORE ON:
Kevin Costner
Article continues below advertisement
aaa t
Source: mega

The actor and his ex at least agreed on one important issue: their children. The former couple share three children — Cayden, 15, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 12.

After filing for divorce, Baumgartner asked for joint custody of her children. Costner responded with his own filing, also requesting joint custody of his brood.

Article continues below advertisement
aaa t
Source: mega

While it was unclear what prompted Baumgartner to file for divorce, a picture that recently surfaced on social media raised eyebrows — and sparked rumors.

In the photo, the actor was seen hugging two mystery women in Las Vegas. His arms were wrapped tightly around the women and one appeared to work at a restaurant.

While snap may have been nothing more than a harmless fan encounter, Costner's past cheating allegation with his first wife didn't help his look.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.