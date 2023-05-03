Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Must Vacate Actor's Homes After 'Blindsiding' Him With Divorce Papers Due to Ironclad Prenup

Days after Christine Baumgartner "blindsided" husband Kevin Costner with divorce papers, the actor's estranged wife is being forced to vacate from his homes thanks to an ironclad prenup, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As this outlet reported, Costner's estranged wife filed for divorce after 18 years of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences."

The shocking news that his marriage was over came following murmurs that the Yellowstone actor was not only ready to leave the Dutton Ranch but potentially acting altogether.