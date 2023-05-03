Shots Fired? Kevin Costner's 'Yellowstone' Costar Luke Grimes Highlights His Loving Marriage Amid Oscar Winner's Second Divorce
Them’s fightin’ words. Luke Grimes appeared to fire shots at Kevin Costner by bragging about his loving marriage hours while his Yellowstone costar's relationship is falling apart, RadarOnline.com has discovered.
Grimes, 39 — who plays Kevin's son on the hit show — shared a sweet photo embracing his wife as he made it clear he only has eyes for her.
In the black-and-white shot, the actor planted a big kiss on his model wife Bianca's lips and used the caption to ensure his followers that everything is okay in their four-year union.
"To the only one that really matters," Grimes wrote on Tuesday — one day after Costner's wife, Christine Baumgartner, filed for divorce.
In the documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Christine cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason she was pulling the plug on their 18-year marriage. She shares three minor children with the actor.
The divorce comes months after RadarOnline.com exclusively reported that Christine warned Costner to hang up his Yellowstone saddle for good — or else.
Sources spilled in October that Costner's grueling Yellowstone schedule was a point of contention for the pair, and she threatened to walk away if he didn't. This outlet was told that Christine was sick of her husband being away from their kids for months while filming the hit Paramount series in Montana, and her patience was running thin.
"It's really knocked a hole in their family life," a friend revealed at the time.
Meanwhile, this divorce isn't Costner's first rodeo. The actor's cheating scandal with an exotic hula dancer cost him $80 million after his first wife, Cindy, filed to end their 16-year marriage.
While The Bodyguard star's personal life falls apart, Yellowstone fans are showing no mercy as Season 5 is still up in the air. Costner's schedule is reportedly to blame — however, his lawyer denied that claim.
Costner's rep confirmed the divorce on Tuesday.
"It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action," the statement read. The Hollywood star's rep asked for privacy for Costner's soon-to-be ex-wife and their kids "as they navigate this difficult time."