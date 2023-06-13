Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Kevin Costner
Exclusive

All Out War!: Kevin Costner Accuses Estranged Wife of Siphoning $95k From His Bank Accounts Behind His Back

kevincostner wife christine pp
Source: mega
By:

Jun. 13 2023, Updated 2:22 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Actor Kevin Costner is steaming mad his estranged wife allegedly withdrew $95,000 from HIS bank account and credit cards — claiming he's already paid her over $1 million since their divorce was filed, RadarOnine.com has exclusively learned.

The stunning charge against Christine Costner is laid out in a no-holds-bar declaration accusing the mother of his three children of refusing to comply with the pre-marital agreement (PMA) requiring her take the cash and find somewhere else to live.

According to the prenup, Christine was required to leave 30 days after she filed for divorce in May.

Article continues below advertisement
kevincostner
Source: mega

“I paid the sum of $1 million to Christine,” The Dances with Wolves star stated in his declaration detailing all the money he’s laid out. “The PMA also provides that I pay Christine $100,000 upon marriage and $100,000 on the first anniversary of our marriage.”

“As such, Christine now has available to her approximately $1,450,000 which she can use at her discretion, including to find alternative housing,” he said, adding that he even offered her assistance in moving out.

But despite the big-bucks payout, the Yellowstone stud is accusing Christine of siphoning additional cash from his accounts.

Article continues below advertisement
kevin costner wife christine
Source: mega

“Since April 2023, Christine has withdrawn from my bank account and charged on my credit card a total of $95,000, payable to her divorce attorney and forensic accountant,” he wrote. “This was done without any prior notice to me.”

Christine, 49, slammed the Bull Durham actor with the divorce papers on May 2, just 21 days after she officially separated from her husband of 18 years, bombshell court documents showed.

While Christine said the “extent of the separate property assets and debts are unknown” in her court filing, Costner responded by stating the ironclad prenup will determine how the possessions — including prized home — will be divvied up.

Article continues below advertisement
kevin costner house
Source: mega
MORE ON:
Kevin Costner

But the divorce has exploded into a bare-knuckle brawl after Costner accused his ex of violating the prenup by refusing to move out of their $145 million palatial marital home on Montecito, California.

The No Way Out star is apparently begging Christine to leave.

“Kevin simply asks that Christine honor her commitments to him, by moving out of his separate property home,” the court documents state.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free

kevin chrstine
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

“He has offered financial assistance to ease the transition. He has made a comprehensive child support and fee proposal. He has already paid $95,000 towards Christine’s attorney’s and accountant’s fees. Both parties request joint legal and joint physical custody of their children. The parties have agreed, in concept, to equal custody of their three children. They are currently working out a visitation schedule for the summer to ensure a smooth transition for the parties’ children.”

“He has continued to pay 100% of the children’s expenses. Kevin will stipulate to retroactivity of any child support order to the date Christine vacates the property, without prejudice to any claim for credit against the eventual order.”

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.