All Out War!: Kevin Costner Accuses Estranged Wife of Siphoning $95k From His Bank Accounts Behind His Back
Actor Kevin Costner is steaming mad his estranged wife allegedly withdrew $95,000 from HIS bank account and credit cards — claiming he's already paid her over $1 million since their divorce was filed, RadarOnine.com has exclusively learned.
The stunning charge against Christine Costner is laid out in a no-holds-bar declaration accusing the mother of his three children of refusing to comply with the pre-marital agreement (PMA) requiring her take the cash and find somewhere else to live.
According to the prenup, Christine was required to leave 30 days after she filed for divorce in May.
“I paid the sum of $1 million to Christine,” The Dances with Wolves star stated in his declaration detailing all the money he’s laid out. “The PMA also provides that I pay Christine $100,000 upon marriage and $100,000 on the first anniversary of our marriage.”
“As such, Christine now has available to her approximately $1,450,000 which she can use at her discretion, including to find alternative housing,” he said, adding that he even offered her assistance in moving out.
But despite the big-bucks payout, the Yellowstone stud is accusing Christine of siphoning additional cash from his accounts.
“Since April 2023, Christine has withdrawn from my bank account and charged on my credit card a total of $95,000, payable to her divorce attorney and forensic accountant,” he wrote. “This was done without any prior notice to me.”
Christine, 49, slammed the Bull Durham actor with the divorce papers on May 2, just 21 days after she officially separated from her husband of 18 years, bombshell court documents showed.
While Christine said the “extent of the separate property assets and debts are unknown” in her court filing, Costner responded by stating the ironclad prenup will determine how the possessions — including prized home — will be divvied up.
But the divorce has exploded into a bare-knuckle brawl after Costner accused his ex of violating the prenup by refusing to move out of their $145 million palatial marital home on Montecito, California.
The No Way Out star is apparently begging Christine to leave.
“Kevin simply asks that Christine honor her commitments to him, by moving out of his separate property home,” the court documents state.
“He has offered financial assistance to ease the transition. He has made a comprehensive child support and fee proposal. He has already paid $95,000 towards Christine’s attorney’s and accountant’s fees. Both parties request joint legal and joint physical custody of their children. The parties have agreed, in concept, to equal custody of their three children. They are currently working out a visitation schedule for the summer to ensure a smooth transition for the parties’ children.”
“He has continued to pay 100% of the children’s expenses. Kevin will stipulate to retroactivity of any child support order to the date Christine vacates the property, without prejudice to any claim for credit against the eventual order.”