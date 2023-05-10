Kevin Costner Ditched 'Yellowstone' to 'Save his Marriage' as he's 'Begging' for Reconciliation Amid Second Divorce

Kevin Costner is stuck in a real-life Field of Screams as his marriage collapses and his hit TV show Yellowstone flounders in no man's land — and sources say it's all due to his overblown ego, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"Kevin is crushed by the reality that he is facing disaster in both his personal and professional lives," an insider snitched. "Now, he's faced with the enormous task of trying to fix both."