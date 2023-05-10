Kevin Costner Ditched 'Yellowstone' to 'Save his Marriage' as he's 'Begging' for Reconciliation Amid Second Divorce
Kevin Costner is stuck in a real-life Field of Screams as his marriage collapses and his hit TV show Yellowstone flounders in no man's land — and sources say it's all due to his overblown ego, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"Kevin is crushed by the reality that he is facing disaster in both his personal and professional lives," an insider snitched. "Now, he's faced with the enormous task of trying to fix both."
Sources claimed the 68-year-old actor was "blindsided" by divorce papers from his wife of 18 years, Christine Baumgartner, 49. However, RadarOnline.com revealed that she was furious he ignored her ultimatum to scale back his work schedule to spend more time with her and their three children, sons Cayden, 15, and Hayes, 14, and daughter Grace, 12.
"Kevin paid her lip service by demanding a more favorable shooting schedule on Yellowstone," said the source. "But then he threw gasoline on the fire by using that time to focus on his Civil War project."
When the Dances with Wolves Oscar winner began filming the second installment of his new four-part Civil War epic, Horizon: An American Saga, sources said a furious Christine decided to throw in the towel.
Out-of-touch Kevin was apparently clueless. He was photographed flashing his wedding ring in Las Vegas days before Christine filed for divorce. Insiders say she got fed up with her husband's all-consuming obsessions with work, money, and his Hollywood legacy.
"He's worth a quarter of a billion dollars and she had the tiniest engagement ring in Hollywood," blabbed a source. "He'd think nothing of being away for months at a time on the Yellowstone set — or other projects — if he thought it would cement his status as one of Hollywood's biggest stars."
Christine has cited the old, reliable "irreconcilable differences" in her filing and requested joint custody of their kids.
They have a prenup agreement, according to Costner's divorce attorney, Laura Wasser. But marital mayhem is just part of Kevin's self-inflicted wounds, tattled spies.
RadarOnline.com told you first — the actor allegedly infuriated the Yellowstone cast and crew, who were left in limbo when his scheduling demands forced the show to stop production before completing this season's final six episodes.
Costner also fought with the show's producers over his salary, even though he was making far more than anyone else on the set, sources claimed. When Christine filed for divorce, insiders say Kevin decided NOT to return to Yellowstone after wrapping the fifth season — despite the producers' desire to do a sixth year.
Insiders insist the show will go on with out without him.
"Ditching Yellowstone is part of Kevin's desperate attempt to save the marriage," spilled one source. "He seems not to care how it will affect everyone else involved with it."
Sources say the sudden turn of events has shaken Kevin, whose first marriage to Cindy Silva crumbled in 1994 amid affair rumors.
"Kevin already lost it all once because of his selfish behavior," shared an insider. "Now he's facing losing his second family, and his professional reputation is on the rocks. He's practically begging Christine to take him back!"