Kevin Costner Accuses Estranged Wife Christine of Refusing to Vacate His Mansion Following Divorce, Violating Prenup
Kevin Costner has demanded his estranged wife Christine be forced to vacate his home — claiming she refuses to leave which is a violation of their prenuptial agreement, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Kevin and his powerhouse lawyer Laura Wasser are asking the court to issue an order prohibiting Christine from continuing to occupy his residence. He said the prenup, signed in 2004, said she would vacate his pad within 30 days of a divorce being filed.
Kevin said Christine filed for divorce on May 1 but has not moved out despite “multiple requests that she do so and despite Kevin’s offers to assist her financially in relocating to a new residence.”
The actor said Christine has, “taken the position that she will not move out of Kevin’s separate property residence unless and until Kevin agrees to various financial demands.”
Kevin said he has been paying Christine support since the divorce including a $1 million payment due per the prenup. He said the deal also had him pay an additional $200k to her during the early years of the marriage.
He said he has already made a “comprehensive temporary child support and fee proposal, he has agreed to and has maintained the financial status quo since the Petition was filed, continuing to pay all of the parties’ children’s expenses, and he is negotiating a summer visitation schedule for the parties’ three teenage children."
His lawyer wrote, “Kevin has acted in good faith and had done everything in his power to make the transition as seamless as possible. But Christine continues to refuse to vacate his separate property residence, as she agreed she would do in 2004 as a condition of marriage.”
Kevin’s lawyer explained the prenup was extensive. “Securing his right to access his separate property residences in the event of a divorce was an important priority for Kevin. Kevin was married once before and, upon separation, he found himself without a home base and unable to live in his own home. He never wanted that to happen again. Because of the nature of his work, Kevin is frequently working out of town; it was and remains therefore particularly important to him that when he is home, he has a home to go to.”
Kevin said his work commitments end in June 2023 and he wants to return to his home in Carpinteria without Christine around.
Christine has yet to respond.