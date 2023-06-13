Kevin Costner Accuses Estranged Wife Christine of Refusing to Vacate His Mansion Following Divorce, Violating Prenup

Kevin Costner has demanded his estranged wife Christine be forced to vacate his home — claiming she refuses to leave which is a violation of their prenuptial agreement, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Kevin and his powerhouse lawyer Laura Wasser are asking the court to issue an order prohibiting Christine from continuing to occupy his residence. He said the prenup, signed in 2004, said she would vacate his pad within 30 days of a divorce being filed.