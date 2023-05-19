Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Kevin Costner
Exclusive

Kevin Costner ‘At Rock Bottom’ Dealing With $250 Million Divorce War, Pleading for ‘Some Form of Explanation’ From Wife

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA
By:

May 19 2023, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Kevin Costner is struggling to deal with his estranged wife Christine’s decision to “blindside” him with divorce papers after 18 years together — and the actor desperately wants an explanation on what happened, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to sources close to the situation, Christine, 49, has been living her best life in Santa Barbara, where the couple owns a home, in the weeks after filing for divorce.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image

As we first reported, earlier this month, Christine filed her petition for divorce citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.

The couple shares 3 minor children. Christina asked the court to award her joint custody of the kids, which Kevin agreed with. The couple had an iron-clad prenuptial agreement that covered child and spousal support.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

In photos, taken days after the breakup went public, Christine was seen shopping without her wedding ring on.

“It’s very obvious Christine couldn’t wait to rip off that ring and parade herself around with a cheesy grin. She may as well be holding up a placard to Kevin telling him to eat her dust,” said a source.

MORE ON:
Kevin Costner
Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement

An insider said the ordeal has left Kevin extremely blue. “More than anything he wants some form of explanation,” said a source. “He’d appreciate therapy before they dive right into mediation. He and his friends figure, it’s the least he deserves.”

Another source close to the coupe revealed, “Kevin has a lot of people angry at him over his decision to leave Yellowstone, but it’s way down on his list. Right now, his priority is just getting through this divorce. He’s at rock bottom over it.”

Embedded Image
Source: Paramount+

After Christine filed for divorce, his rep released a statement reading, "It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action."

The rep added, "We ask that his, Christine's and their children's privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.