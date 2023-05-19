Kevin Costner ‘At Rock Bottom’ Dealing With $250 Million Divorce War, Pleading for ‘Some Form of Explanation’ From Wife
Kevin Costner is struggling to deal with his estranged wife Christine’s decision to “blindside” him with divorce papers after 18 years together — and the actor desperately wants an explanation on what happened, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to sources close to the situation, Christine, 49, has been living her best life in Santa Barbara, where the couple owns a home, in the weeks after filing for divorce.
As we first reported, earlier this month, Christine filed her petition for divorce citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.
The couple shares 3 minor children. Christina asked the court to award her joint custody of the kids, which Kevin agreed with. The couple had an iron-clad prenuptial agreement that covered child and spousal support.
In photos, taken days after the breakup went public, Christine was seen shopping without her wedding ring on.
“It’s very obvious Christine couldn’t wait to rip off that ring and parade herself around with a cheesy grin. She may as well be holding up a placard to Kevin telling him to eat her dust,” said a source.
An insider said the ordeal has left Kevin extremely blue. “More than anything he wants some form of explanation,” said a source. “He’d appreciate therapy before they dive right into mediation. He and his friends figure, it’s the least he deserves.”
Another source close to the coupe revealed, “Kevin has a lot of people angry at him over his decision to leave Yellowstone, but it’s way down on his list. Right now, his priority is just getting through this divorce. He’s at rock bottom over it.”
After Christine filed for divorce, his rep released a statement reading, "It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action."
The rep added, "We ask that his, Christine's and their children's privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time."