Kevin Costner 'in Crisis': 'Yellowstone' Star 'Crushed' as Marriage and Career Collapses
Kevin Costner's life is in turmoil as his 18-year marriage to Christine Baumgartner collapses, and his hit TV show Yellowstone is left in no man's land — with sources spilling the actor's ego is shot, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"Kevin is crushed by the reality that he is facing disaster in both his personal and professional lives," shared an insider. "Now, he's faced with the enormous task of trying to fix both."
The 68-year-old actor was reportedly "blindsided" by divorce papers. He was even photographed wearing his wedding ring while cozying up to two women in Las Vegas days before Christine filed.
Insiders shared that Christine was over her husband's all-consuming obsessions with work, money, and his legacy in Hollywood.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Costner's wife was allegedly furious that he ignored her ultimatum, in which she asked him to scale back on his career and spend more time with her and their three children — sons Cayden, 15, and Hayes, 14, and daughter Grace, 12.
"Kevin paid her lip service by demanding a more favorable shooting schedule on Yellowstone," said the source. "But then he threw gasoline on the fire by using that time to focus on his Civil War project."
The Oscar winner began filming the second installment of his new four-part Civil War epic, Horizon: An American Saga, with sources revealing that led to Christine throwing in the towel on their marriage.
Christine cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their divorce. She also requested joint custody of their kids.
Christine's decision to divorce Kevin allegedly left him shaken as his first marriage to Cindy Silva crumbled in 1994 amid rumors he had an affair with a hula dancer.
"Kevin already lost it all once because of his selfish behavior," shared an insider. "Now he's facing losing his second family, and his professional reputation is on the rocks. He's practically begging Christine to take him back!"
And while he might want his wife back, insiders told RadarOnline.com exclusively that Kevin's concerned Christine is "making moves to challenge the prenup," putting his $250 million fortune at risk.
As this outlet already reported, his first divorce cost the actor a whopping $80 million.