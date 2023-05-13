Kevin Costner 'in Crisis': 'Yellowstone' Star 'Crushed' as Marriage and Career Collapses

Kevin Costner's life is in turmoil as his 18-year marriage to Christine Baumgartner collapses, and his hit TV show Yellowstone is left in no man's land — with sources spilling the actor's ego is shot, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"Kevin is crushed by the reality that he is facing disaster in both his personal and professional lives," shared an insider. "Now, he's faced with the enormous task of trying to fix both."