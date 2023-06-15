Your tip
Kevin Costner’s Estranged Wife Christine Fighting Actor’s ‘Draconian’ Attempt to Kick Her and Their Children Out of His $145 Million Estate

kevin costner christine pp
Source: mega
By:

Jun. 15 2023, Updated 12:34 p.m. ET

Kevin Costner’s soon-to-be ex-wife Christine is accusing the actor of playing dirty games in their bitter divorce and opposes the demand she vacate his California mansion, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Christine and her legal team are firing back after he claimed she violated their prenuptial agreement.

kevin chrstine
Source: mega

Kevin & Christine and their children.

Kevin said their prenup said Christine had to pack up and leave his home within 30 days of a divorce being filed.

Christine filed for divorce on May 1 but Kevin said she was still in his home despite “multiple requests that she do so and despite Kevin’s offers to assist her financially in relocating to a new residence.”

The actor said his ex had, “taken the position that she will not move out of Kevin’s separate property residence unless and until Kevin agrees to various financial demands.”

kevin costner house
Source: mega

Kevin Costner's multi million dollar mansion.

In his filing, Kevin revealed he had paid Christine $1 million after the divorce was filed. The payment was due per their prenup.

Further, he claimed to have made a “comprehensive temporary child support and fee proposal, he has agreed to and has maintained the financial status quo since the Petition was filed, continuing to pay all of the parties’ children’s expenses, and he is negotiating a summer visitation schedule for the parties’ three teenage children."

Kevin asked for an emergency hearing on the matter.

Now, Christine is asking a judge to deny his request for an emergency conference. Her lawyer said Kevin, “seeks to kick Christine and their three children out of the house that the children have lived in for their entire lives.”

kevin costner wife christine
Source: mega
Her lawyer said, “Although the legal basis for Kevin’s request to kick his wife and children out of their home is non-existent, that is still a matter of critical importance to Christine.”

Christine’s lawyer said he is unavailable on the date Kevin’s lawyer proposed the hearing take place. He asked for a later date but said the actor’s lawyer Laura Wasser “denied my request for this professional courtesy.”

kevincostner
Source: mega

“She basically said that another attorney on our team could handle” the matter, “or that I could attend via Zoom,” he said. Christine’s lawyer said there is no urgency for the hearing, “and there are no allegations of domestic abuse."

Christine is asking the court to deny Kevin's request for an emergency hearing and set a date in the future for the parties to be heard.

