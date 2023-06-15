Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Still Living at His $145M Mansion Despite Demands She Vacate Home Following Divorce

Kevin Costner's estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, is allegedly still living at the actor’s $145 million California mansion after he demanded she vacates the property following their divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The surprising development came amid news that the veteran Hollywood actor had taken legal action to evict Baumgartner from the beachfront Carpinteria compound after she filed for divorce from Costner last month.