Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Still Living at His $145M Mansion Despite Demands She Vacate Home Following Divorce
Kevin Costner's estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, is allegedly still living at the actor’s $145 million California mansion after he demanded she vacates the property following their divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The surprising development came amid news that the veteran Hollywood actor had taken legal action to evict Baumgartner from the beachfront Carpinteria compound after she filed for divorce from Costner last month.
According to legal documents reviewed by RadarOnline.com, Costner said Baumgartner had a 30-day period to move out of the multi-million-dollar property following her May 1 divorce filing per the terms of their prenuptial agreement.
Baumgartner remained in the house even after the 68-year-old Yellowstone star provided her with $1.45 million as per the prenup agreement.
Baumgartner was still living at the home as of June 14, according to an exclusive report published by Daily Mail this week.
The outlet also reported that Costner recently told the court that his estranged wife’s refusal to leave the Carpinteria property is part of a scheme to make the actor “give in to her various financial demands.”
Meanwhile, a group of property inspectors was seen on the premises on Wednesday – potentially in connection to the actor's recent decision to mortgage a piece of the property for an upcoming film franchise.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Baumgartner filed for divorce from Costner on May 1 after 18 years of marriage.
Baumgartner cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the sudden split, and Costner’s rep later confirmed the $250 million divorce news.
"It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action,” the actor’s rep said in a statement last month.
A review of the couple’s ironclad prenuptial agreement found that Baumgartner was required to vacate the premise of all properties owned by her soon-to-be ex-husband within 30 days of the divorce filing.
As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported on Tuesday, Costner also recently accused his estranged wife of siphoning nearly $100,000 from his bank accounts to pay her divorce lawyer.
“Since April 2023, Christine has withdrawn from my bank account and charged on my credit card a total of $95,000, payable to her divorce attorney and forensic accountant,” the Field of Dreams actor wrote, according to court documents reviewed by this outlet. “This was done without any prior notice to me.”