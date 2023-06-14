'I Never Wanted This to Happen Again:' Read Kevin Costner's Emotional Declaration in Brutal Divorce Drama
RadarOnline.com has exclusively obtained a copy of Kevin Costner’s divorce declaration where the Hollywood hunk unabashedly bares his soul and shamelessly details why he desperately wants to kick his wife from his $145 million California compound.
“I, Kevin Costner, hereby declare as follows," the stunning four-page document kicks off before the Dances with Wolves star provides an unflinching snapshot into his private life, reveals his unbearable angst of losing his home, and expresses his bitter resentment towards his wife that blindsided him with divorce papers on May 1.
At issue is an iron clad Premarital Agreement (PMA) his wife Christine Baumgartner signed 11 days before their Sept. 25, 2004, wedding setting down the strict rules of engagement if they were to ever face-off in divorce court.
The June 8 declaration seems heartfelt and illustrates Costner growing frustration with his wife of 18 years and the mother of his three children, age 16, 14 and 13.
“I have been working as an actor, producer, and film director since 1978 and have received various accolades for my accomplishments in these fields,” the 68-year-old Oscar winning stud brags before laying a zinger on his estrange wife.
“Christine is 49 years old and was a handbag designer and entrepreneur, she started a company called Coda Bands,” he points out. “I funded both of her failed business endeavors before and during marriage.”
The Yellowstone actor didn’t waste time explaining why he wants a Santa Barbara County divorce court judge to evict Christine from the 10-acre beachfront home in the swanky enclave of Carpinteria.
“Adjacent to the Residence is a separate residence that I use exclusively for business purposes (film editing) and which I will be working at this year in connection with a new film project I recently completed filming that I am producing,” he said noting that he owned both properties before tying the knot.
Under the PMA, Christine is supposed to “vacate any family residential property owned solely by me,” yet she remains holed up inside his prized home. Costner admits he and his powerhouse lawyer, Laura A. Wasser tried to cajole Christine to leave but she has “refused to do so.”
The No Way Out actor amazingly acknowledges the trauma he endured during his 1996 divorce from first wife, Cindy Silva, where he was forced out of his home and eventually paid an eye-popping $80 million in the settlement.
“I was married once before and, upon separation, I found myself without a home base and unable to live in my own home,” he said, peeling back his tough-guy persona. “I never wanted this to happen again. Because of the nature of my work, I am frequently out of town; it is therefore particularly important to me that when I am home, I have a home to go to.”
The Bull Durham star claims he discussed the earth-shattering event with Christine before their marriage.
“I made it clear to her that I would not marry again without clarity that my separate property residences would remain mine to live in no matter what happened I our marriage,” he noted. “Christine acknowledged to me at the time that she understood the importance of this to me and she agreed to this provision (of the PMA.)”.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Costner has provided Christine support since the divorce including a $1 million payment due per the prenup. He said the deal also had him pay an additional $200k to her during the early years of the marriage.
He also claims Christina is not budging despite a generous offer of $30,000 a month for a rental house plus $10,000 in moving costs, the documents showed. He even offered up his household servants to help her pack.
The doting dad, worth an estimated $250 million, is also willing to pay all related expenses for their children, including tuition, school trips, camps, health insurance and “therapy costs of the minor children,” his declaration states.
The desperate superstar is even willing provide “an additional $38,000 per month to Christine as and for additional child support for all three children,” he stated. What's more Christine appears to be challenging the prenup.
“I have also made multiple offers of settlement which, unfortunately, have not been accepted,” Costner wrote. “I would like for the Court to resolve the issue of the enforceability of the PMA as soon as practical so that I may move on with my life and to cause as little disruption as possible in our children’s lives.”