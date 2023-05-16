Cops Respond to Kevin Costner's Home for Trespasser 'Refusing to Leave' Days After Actor Was Hit With Divorce Papers

Just days after Kevin Costner was "blindsided" with divorce papers, someone inside the actor's California home called 911 to report a trespasser, who was refusing to leave, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

Three squad cars responded to the home located in the swanky enclave of Carpinteria at about 10 PM on May 6, according to the 911 dispatch logs obtained by RadarOnline.com from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

The dispatch records listed the problem as “Trespass/Refusing to Leave." The disposition of the police run is unknown and coded with the term: “PR Contact 083” — a possible reference to the Sheriff’s public relations department.