Cops Respond to Kevin Costner's Home for Trespasser 'Refusing to Leave' Days After Actor Was Hit With Divorce Papers
Just days after Kevin Costner was "blindsided" with divorce papers, someone inside the actor's California home called 911 to report a trespasser, who was refusing to leave, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
Three squad cars responded to the home located in the swanky enclave of Carpinteria at about 10 PM on May 6, according to the 911 dispatch logs obtained by RadarOnline.com from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.
The dispatch records listed the problem as “Trespass/Refusing to Leave." The disposition of the police run is unknown and coded with the term: “PR Contact 083” — a possible reference to the Sheriff’s public relations department.
Raquel Zick, the Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman, did not respond to RadarOnline.com's email inquiry seeking to find if the 911 call was in any way related to the explosive divorce between the Yellowstone stud and Christina Baumgartner, the mother of his three children.
Baumgartner, 49, slammed Costner with the divorce papers on May 2, just 21 days after she officially separated from her husband of 18 years, bombshell court documents showed.
The 911 call comes as RadarOnline.com reported the Field of Dreams actor is gearing up for a bare-knuckle brawl with Baumgartner, who he believes plans to fight the prenuptial agreement they have in place and possibly try and wrestle for a large chunk of his $250 million fortune.
While Baumgartner said the “extent of the separate property assets and debts are unknown” in her court filing, Costner responded by stating the ironclad prenup will determine how the possessions — including the various properties — will be divvied up.
"Miscellaneous jewelry and other personal effects; earnings and accumulations of Respondent before marriage, during marriage, and from and after the date of separation; [and] there are additional separate property assets and obligations of each party as mandated by the parties' Premarital Agreement," wrote Costner's high-powered divorce attorney Laura Wasser.
The Dances with Wolves star even hinted that Baumgartner may have to “vacate” one of the homes.
"Pursuant to the terms in Paragraph 9.A. of the parties' Premarital Agreement, Petitioner to vacate Respondent's (Costner’s) separate property residences."
It is unknown if the couple’s 4,881-square-foot, 4-bedroom Carpinteria home, which sits on 10 acres of beachfront property, is part of the actor’s “separate property residence” or if the 911 call was somehow related to the divorce. The spread is worth an estimated $145 million.
Insiders told RadarOnline.com that the 68-year-old actor plans to ditch the hugely popular Yellowstone series in a desperate bid to save his marriage and spend more time with their children — sons Cayden, 16, and Hayes, 14 and daughter Grace, 12. However, nothing has been announced about his departure yet.
“It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action,” a rep for Hidden Figures actor told the N.Y. Post. “We ask that his, Christine’s and their children’s privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time.”
The feuding exes are seeking joint custody of the children, who are all listed as living in the Carpinteria home where the 911 call was made, the documents showed.
Baumgartner and her attorney, John R. Rydell II, did not respond to RadarOnline.com's request for comment.