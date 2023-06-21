Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Demands $248k Per Month in Child Support, Claims Actor Made $19.5M in 2022

Kevin Costner's estranged wife, Christine, wants her ex to pay. In court documents filed last week in the Superior Court of California, County of Santa Barbara, Christine asked the court to award her a whopping $248,000 per month in child support, RadarOnline.com can report.

She also requested that Costner — whose income she listed as $19,517,0641 in 2022 alone — pay 100% of their three children's private-school tuition, extracurricular activities/sports, and health-care expenses.