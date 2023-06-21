Your tip
Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Demands $248k Per Month in Child Support, Claims Actor Made $19.5M in 2022

Jun. 21 2023, Published 12:20 p.m. ET

Kevin Costner's estranged wife, Christine, wants her ex to pay. In court documents filed last week in the Superior Court of California, County of Santa Barbara, Christine asked the court to award her a whopping $248,000 per month in child support, RadarOnline.com can report.

She also requested that Costner — whose income she listed as $19,517,0641 in 2022 alone — pay 100% of their three children's private-school tuition, extracurricular activities/sports, and health-care expenses.

Christine believes $248,000 per month is reasonable, claiming in the documents obtained by PEOPLE that the number "is less than the amount needed to maintain the children in their accustomed lifestyle." She did not check the box for spousal support in the latest filing — however, RadarOnline.com revealed her plan to fight the prenup over alimony payments.

While she claimed her estranged husband made a little north of $20 million last year, Christine listed their family's expenses as $6,645,285 — adding the net family income after expenses and taxes was $7,595,520.

Costner's ex listed a ton of regular travel, including trips to the Caribbean, Hawaii, and Aspen. She also said they entertained guests often, which required caterers or chefs. Christine listed the upkeep of their several properties, claiming that's about 2 million yearly.

As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, Costner's estranged wife was recently shut down in the bitter feud regarding their $145 million estate after the Yellowstone actor, 68, filed documents asking the judge to assist him in kicking Christine out of his Northern California compound.

Costner claimed his ex had violated the terms of their prenuptial agreement by failing to leave within 30 days after filing for divorce.

Christine filed for divorce on May 1 after 18 years of marriage. They are both asking for joint custody of their children — Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13.

While she cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split, the breakup has been messy. Costner and Christine have been feuding over everything from money, their prenup, their properties, and more.

