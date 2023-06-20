Kevin Costner’s Estranged Wife Shut Down in Plea to Delay Hearing Over Actor’s Plan to Boot Her From $145 Million Estate
Kevin Costner’s estranged wife Christine suffered a setback in their bitter divorce after a judge denied her request to postpone a hearing on whether she will be forced to vacate the actor’s compound, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, last week, a hearing was held as part of Christine’s emergency motion to push the hearing from July 5 to July 12.
The judge ruled the hearing will take place as scheduled.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, earlier this month, Kevin filed documents asking the judge to help him kick Christine out of his $145 million estate in Northern California.
The Yellowstone star claimed Christine had violated the terms of their prenuptial agreement by failing to pack up within 30 days of her divorce petition being filed.
Christine filed for divorce on May 1 but the entertainer said she was still living in his pad despite “multiple requests that she do so and despite Kevin’s offers to assist her financially in relocating to a new residence.”
His lawyer wrote, “Kevin has acted in good faith and had done everything in his power to make the transition as seamless as possible. But Christine continues to refuse to vacate his separate property residence, as she agreed she would do in 2004 as a condition of marriage.”
“Securing his right to access his separate property residences in the event of a divorce was an important priority for Kevin. Kevin was married once before and, upon separation, he found himself without a home base and unable to live in his own home,” his attorney wrote. “He never wanted that to happen again. Because of the nature of his work, Kevin is frequently working out of town; it was and remains therefore particularly important to him that when he is home, he has a home to go to.”
The actor said Christine had, “taken the position that she will not move out of Kevin’s separate property residence unless and until Kevin agrees to various financial demands.”
Kevin said he has paid Christine $1 million, per the prenup.
In addition, he claimed to have made a “comprehensive temporary child support and fee proposal, he has agreed to and has maintained the financial status quo since the Petition was filed, continuing to pay all of the parties’ children’s expenses, and he is negotiating a summer visitation schedule for the parties’ three teenage children."
Her lawyers asked for the hearing to be pushed claiming Kevin, “seeks to kick Christine and their three children out of the house that the children have lived in for their entire lives.”
Her lawyer added, “Although the legal basis for Kevin’s request to kick his wife and children out of their home is non-existent, that is still a matter of critical importance to Christine.”
The judge ruled against her request to postpone the matter and now the exes will face off next month.