Kevin Costner’s Estranged Wife Shut Down in Plea to Delay Hearing Over Actor’s Plan to Boot Her From $145 Million Estate

His lawyer wrote, “Kevin has acted in good faith and had done everything in his power to make the transition as seamless as possible. But Christine continues to refuse to vacate his separate property residence, as she agreed she would do in 2004 as a condition of marriage.”

“Securing his right to access his separate property residences in the event of a divorce was an important priority for Kevin. Kevin was married once before and, upon separation, he found himself without a home base and unable to live in his own home,” his attorney wrote. “He never wanted that to happen again. Because of the nature of his work, Kevin is frequently working out of town; it was and remains therefore particularly important to him that when he is home, he has a home to go to.”