Kevin Costner Confronted Tech Entrepreneur Over Claims He’d Become Close Friends With His Wife During Their Marriage: Report

Kevin Costner became infuriated after finding out his wife Christine had grown close with entrepreneur Daniel Starr while he was away filming Yellowstone, RadarOnline.com has learned. Starr had become so close that he moved into the couple’s $63k per month guesthouse at Costner’s California mansion. The businessman reportedly refused to leave claiming he signed a 12-month lease in June 2022.

A source told The Sun, “Daniel was really happy living in the house. It’s right on the beach and he has a four-year-old son who he wanted to feel settled. After he moved in he became close friends with Chris and Kevin. They’d hang out together with their kids. But Kevin was always away filming, so Chris must have been lonely.”

The insider added, “Chris and Daniel hung out a lot. She would come into his house almost daily. “But there was a fallout and Kevin got wind of it. There was a row between him and Daniel and things escalated from there,” the source said.

Another source said Daniel never crossed any lines with Christine. However, an insider said Christine “didn’t like” his attitude towards their friendship and tried to kick him out herself. The outlet said Daniel then brought in lawyers to handle the situation. Eventually, Daniel moved out in March 2023, three months before his lease was set to terminate.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, earlier this month, Kevin asked the judge presiding over his divorce to kick Christine out of his $145 million estate. The actor accused his ex of violating the terms of their prenuptial agreement by failing to vacate the property within 30 days of their divorce being filed.

Kevin said she was still in his home despite “multiple requests that she do so and despite Kevin’s offers to assist her financially in relocating to a new residence.” The actor said his ex had, “taken the position that she will not move out of Kevin’s separate property residence unless and until Kevin agrees to various financial demands.”

Kevin said he paid Christine $1 million since their split and would continue to provide her with assistance. Christine is asking a judge to deny his request for an emergency hearing. Her lawyer said Kevin, “seeks to kick Christine and their three children out of the house that the children have lived in for their entire lives.”

He added, “Although the legal basis for Kevin’s request to kick his wife and children out of their home is non-existent, that is still a matter of critical importance to Christine.” The lawyer asked for more time before a hearing was set.