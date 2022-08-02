Al-Qaeda's Twisted Tyrant Ayman al-Zawahiri: From Egyptian Doctor To Osama Bin Laden's No. 2, The Man Who Escaped Death — Until Now

The EIJ merged with Al-Qaeda around 1998. Al-Zawahiri would later become Osama bin Laden's right-hand man and replace his predecessor as the group's top leader following Osama's death in 2011. Osama was killed during a raid in Pakistan.

Al-Zawahiri was on the FBI's most-wanted terrorist list, which noted that he should be considered armed and dangerous.

The posting cautioned that al-Zawahiri had been indicted for his alleged role in the August 7, 1998, bombings of the United States Embassies in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, and Nairobi, Kenya.