Mary Trump 'Stunned' by Polls Showing Joe Biden and Donald Trump 'Neck and Neck'

Donald Trump's niece told the co-host, "Donald Trump is a racist, homophobic, anti-American traitor who tried to steal the election and, by the way, is also old!"

Mary further outlined her disbelief that the President's age is often discussed without acknowledging the concerning accusations against her uncle, such as the 91 felony charges he faces.

The podcast hosts agreed with Mary's sentiments, highlighting their own experiences in a predominantly red state.

"I mean. I agree with you. It's really alarming. We live in a red state," Jennifer told Mary, "We live in Oklahoma City. But in the city it's purple. So I don't really see like this overt Trumpism. But if you get a little bit outside and into the suburbs, I'm like, Oh shit, there they are in there for real."