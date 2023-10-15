Mary Trump 'Stunned' by Polls Showing Joe Biden and Donald Trump 'Neck and Neck'
In a recent episode of the I've Had It podcast, host Jennifer Welch and Angie "Pumps" Sullivan were joined by Mary Trump, the niece of former President Donald Trump.
The discussion centered around the alarming closeness of the race between President Joe Biden and his predecessor. Mary, a vocal critic of her uncle, expressed her astonishment at the fact that the two candidates are "neck and neck," RadarOnline.com has learned.
Donald Trump's niece told the co-host, "Donald Trump is a racist, homophobic, anti-American traitor who tried to steal the election and, by the way, is also old!"
Mary further outlined her disbelief that the President's age is often discussed without acknowledging the concerning accusations against her uncle, such as the 91 felony charges he faces.
The podcast hosts agreed with Mary's sentiments, highlighting their own experiences in a predominantly red state.
"I mean. I agree with you. It's really alarming. We live in a red state," Jennifer told Mary, "We live in Oklahoma City. But in the city it's purple. So I don't really see like this overt Trumpism. But if you get a little bit outside and into the suburbs, I'm like, Oh shit, there they are in there for real."
Despite ABC News receiving criticism for an outlier poll that showed the ex-Prez leading Biden by double digits, most polls indicate a close race, with the two candidates often within the margin of error.
According to Real Clear Politics, Trump is leading the national average by less than one point. Looking at the individual polls released so far in October, each one only swings one of two points in either candidate's direction.
As RadarOnline.com recently reported, Mary has also criticized her uncle's response to the Hamas strike against Israel, claiming that he is the one who caused the attack.
Trump's niece spoke out on Monday, October 9, after the former president claimed that the "same people who raided Israel" are "pouring into" the United States via the southern border.
Mary called her uncle a "f---ing maniac" who likely inadvertently provided Hamas with Israel's national security secrets via Vladimir Putin and Iran.
"This f---ing maniac likely gave Putin (who gave Iran, who gave Hamas) Israel's national security secrets," Trump's niece wrote. "Plus, he divulged highly classified information about our nuclear subs to an Australian cardboard guy."
"Why is he still allowed to roam free?" she added.
