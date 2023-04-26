Leaked Audio: Ted Cruz ‘Schemed to Steal’ 2020 Election Four Days Before the Capitol Riot
A newly exposed audio recording of Ted Cruz shows the politician "scheming" to assist former president Donald Trump in overturning the 2020 election results, claims he denied in a scathing Twitter post, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The bombshell audio from January 2021 had Cruz expressing support for the creation of a congressionally appointed electoral commission to make a credible assessment of unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud.
In the recording given by fired Fox News producer Abby Grossberg to Ari Melber after the Dominion defamation lawsuit against her former employer, Cruz was chatting with Fox News host Maria Bartiromo.
"I think that the county deserves to have a credible assessment of these claims and what the evidence shows and the mechanism to try to force that is denying certification on the sixth," he said ahead of the January attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
MSNBC was first to report that Cruz was caught pushing a fake "commission" to steal the 2020 election from President Joe Biden, noting that he outlined his plot four days before the riot.
When Bartiromo asked who decides who gets inaugurated on the recording, he suggested it would be based off the results of that commission.
If the commission found "credible evidence of fraud that undermines confidence in the electoral results in any given state," a special session could be set to recertify results, said Cruz in the audio.
"Is there any chance you can overturn this?" Bartiromo asked Cruz.
"I hope so," he replied.
Cruz has since responded to the audio leak on Twitter after Melber accused him of "bureaucratizing a coup." Melber said although no fake commission popped up, he believed this audio was hidden for a reason.
The Texas Senator fired back with clown emoji, adding, "This MSNBC is breathlessly reporting that I 'secretly' said in a phone call… the EXACT same thing I said on national television the next morning! And then said again on the Senate floor four days later."