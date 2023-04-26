Leaked Audio: Ted Cruz ‘Schemed to Steal’ 2020 Election Four Days Before the Capitol Riot

In the recording given by fired Fox News producer Abby Grossberg to Ari Melber after the Dominion defamation lawsuit against her former employer, Cruz was chatting with Fox News host Maria Bartiromo.

"I think that the county deserves to have a credible assessment of these claims and what the evidence shows and the mechanism to try to force that is denying certification on the sixth," he said ahead of the January attack on the U.S. Capitol.

