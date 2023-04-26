Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Ted Cruz

Leaked Audio: Ted Cruz ‘Schemed to Steal’ 2020 Election Four Days Before the Capitol Riot

leaked audio ted cruz schemed to steal election pp
Source: Ron Sachs - CNP / MEGA
By:

Apr. 26 2023, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

A newly exposed audio recording of Ted Cruz shows the politician "scheming" to assist former president Donald Trump in overturning the 2020 election results, claims he denied in a scathing Twitter post, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The bombshell audio from January 2021 had Cruz expressing support for the creation of a congressionally appointed electoral commission to make a credible assessment of unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud.

Article continues below advertisement
leaked audio ted cruz schemed to steal election
Source: Rod Lamkey - CNP / MEGA

In the recording given by fired Fox News producer Abby Grossberg to Ari Melber after the Dominion defamation lawsuit against her former employer, Cruz was chatting with Fox News host Maria Bartiromo.

"I think that the county deserves to have a credible assessment of these claims and what the evidence shows and the mechanism to try to force that is denying certification on the sixth," he said ahead of the January attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
leaked audio ted cruz schemed to steal election
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

MSNBC was first to report that Cruz was caught pushing a fake "commission" to steal the 2020 election from President Joe Biden, noting that he outlined his plot four days before the riot.

When Bartiromo asked who decides who gets inaugurated on the recording, he suggested it would be based off the results of that commission.

MORE ON:
Ted Cruz
Article continues below advertisement
leaked audio ted cruz schemed to steal election
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

If the commission found "credible evidence of fraud that undermines confidence in the electoral results in any given state," a special session could be set to recertify results, said Cruz in the audio.

"Is there any chance you can overturn this?" Bartiromo asked Cruz.

"I hope so," he replied.

Article continues below advertisement
leaked audio ted cruz schemed to steal election
Source: Graeme Jennings - Pool via CNP / MEGA

Cruz has since responded to the audio leak on Twitter after Melber accused him of "bureaucratizing a coup." Melber said although no fake commission popped up, he believed this audio was hidden for a reason.

The Texas Senator fired back with clown emoji, adding, "This MSNBC is breathlessly reporting that I 'secretly' said in a phone call… the EXACT same thing I said on national television the next morning! And then said again on the Senate floor four days later."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.