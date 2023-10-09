Capitol Rioter 'QAnon Shaman' Supports Trump, Says It's 'Not His Fault' That He Stormed Building
Jacob Chansley, who received one of the longest sentences given to a U.S. Capitol rioter, said he still supports former president Donald Trump while reflecting on the Jan. 6 attack.
The alt-right conspiracy theorist, who was dubbed the QAnon Shaman, famously stormed the building in a fur headdress with horns, going bare-chested with an American flag painted on his face.
"It's not Trump's fault that I or anybody else went into that building. Why should he bail us out? Why should he get blamed for the actions of free citizens?" Chansley said RadarOnline.com has learned.
His comments were part of a new video series from Andrew Callaghan, host of YouTube's Channel 5, set to release every Sunday for the next 55 weeks at 5:55 p.m. while extended cuts will appear on Patreon.
"Do I feel like he could have done more?" Chansley, a self-described shaman and a follower of the QAnon conspiracy theory, continued. "I mean he could have done something like started a lawyer fund for all the J Sixers and donated a large sum of money to kind of set a trend … but as far as, like, pardons, as funny as it may sound, there's only so much power that the president has."
When asked if his time behind bars changed his views on a political front, he said no. "If anything, it just reinforced the notion that the government has corruption at some of the highest levels and that needs to change."
Chansley said he has a motion in the courts right now and has been advised by an attorney to not discuss the events of that day, instead giving his friend Chadwick full permission to share details.
Chadwick said they made the decision to go to D.C. together a week or two before, also granting access to a hard drive the FBI has been looking for over two and a half years which features footage of rioters raiding former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office.
He described Chansley's role on Jan. 6 as a "protector" and "voice amplifier."
After entering the Capitol through a broken window, Chadwick detailed how Chansley, along with about 15 to 20 others, chased Officer Goodman through the building before encountering his first set of officers face-to-face.
The group was later asked to leave the Senate Wing while other people were rummaging through paperwork and searching for intel.
Chadwick shared that Chansley asked everyone to bow their heads and pray. After being escorted out, Chansley went outside and instructed people to go home.
"What are we going to do? We're gonna obey our president. We're gonna do as he asks and we're gonna go home," he said on a loudspeaker.
By the next day, Chansley said he experienced an overwhelming change. "My life transformed over less than 24 hours. My phone number had gone public, I was getting all sorts of weird messages and calls. I had family telling me the FBI was looking for me."
Chansley said he was detained January 9 after turning himself in.
He also opened up about his days in solitary confinement. "It was hard. Especially when you have, like, the threat of a 25 year maximum sentence hanging over your head."
Back in March, Chansley was released early from federal prison and sent to a reentry center after being convicted of obstruction of an official proceeding in November 2021 and sentenced to 41 months in prison.