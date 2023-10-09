Capitol Rioter 'QAnon Shaman' Supports Trump, Says It's 'Not His Fault' That He Stormed Building

"It's not Trump's fault that I or anybody else went into that building. Why should he bail us out? Why should he get blamed for the actions of free citizens?" Chansley said RadarOnline.com has learned.

His comments were part of a new video series from Andrew Callaghan, host of YouTube's Channel 5, set to release every Sunday for the next 55 weeks at 5:55 p.m. while extended cuts will appear on Patreon.

"Do I feel like he could have done more?" Chansley, a self-described shaman and a follower of the QAnon conspiracy theory, continued. "I mean he could have done something like started a lawyer fund for all the J Sixers and donated a large sum of money to kind of set a trend … but as far as, like, pardons, as funny as it may sound, there's only so much power that the president has."