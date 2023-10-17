'WITCH HUNT': Trump Suffers Meltdown After Being Hit With Gag Order, Reveals Plans to Appeal

"His presidential candidacy does not give him carte blanche to vilify and implicitly encourage violence against public servants who are simply doing their job," the judge added.

Chutkan, however, did not impose restrictions on Trump's ability to criticize Washington, DC. Going forward, Molly Gaston of the special counsel's office said Trump "can criticize President Biden to his heart's content" because Biden is not involved.

Trump is currently facing four criminal cases and one of his defense attorneys John Lauro described the prosecutions against his client as a sign of the US slipping into "totalitarianism" and "tyranny."