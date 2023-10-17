'WITCH HUNT': Trump Suffers Meltdown After Being Hit With Gag Order, Reveals Plans to Appeal
Former president Donald Trump vowed to appeal a partial gag order ruling on Monday, blasting U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan's latest decision amid accusations that he illegally conspired to overturn his 2020 election defeat.
"WITCH HUNT!" the Republican frontrunner declared in a new post via his Truth Social platform. "A TERRIBLE THING HAPPENED TO DEMOCRACY TODAY — GAG ORDER!" a second post shared by Trump read.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the order prohibits Trump from attacking Special Counsel Jack Smith's prosecutors, court staff, and potential witnesses ahead of trial.
Chutkan's ruling happened after Smith's team expressed concerns that his public remarks could taint the case.
"Mr. Trump can certainly claim he's being unfairly prosecuted, but I cannot imagine any other criminal case in which a defendant is permitted to call the prosecutor 'deranged' or 'a thug,' and I will not permit it here simply because the defendant is running a political campaign," Chutkan stated.
"His presidential candidacy does not give him carte blanche to vilify and implicitly encourage violence against public servants who are simply doing their job," the judge added.
Chutkan, however, did not impose restrictions on Trump's ability to criticize Washington, DC. Going forward, Molly Gaston of the special counsel's office said Trump "can criticize President Biden to his heart's content" because Biden is not involved.
Trump is currently facing four criminal cases and one of his defense attorneys John Lauro described the prosecutions against his client as a sign of the US slipping into "totalitarianism" and "tyranny."
During a campaign rally in Iowa today, Trump doubled down on his plans to appeal.
"I'll be the only politician in history that runs with a gag order where I'm not allowed to criticize people, can you imagine this?" he told the crowd. "We'll appeal it and we'll see. But it's so unconstitutional."
Conservative judicial activist Mike Davis joined those who spoke out against the partial gag order ruling, arguing that doing so "is what happens in third-world Marxist hellholes."
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene also spoke out in support of Trump while lambasting the judge.
"She said the case isn't about the court of public opinion, yet she allows the media to sit in her courtroom, the very people who craft public opinion through their headlines and stories. Public opinion matters, and President Trump isn't even able to defend himself."
"This entire operation is run by Joe Biden, his political opponent, and nothing more than election interference," Greene alleged. "This is the weaponization of government!"