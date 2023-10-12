Ex-Trump CFO Allen Weisselberg's Testimony Abruptly Ends, Dismissed From Court After Perjury Accusations
The testimony of former Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg abruptly ended on Thursday following a report from Forbes accusing him of perjury, RadarOnline.com has learned.
A source close to New York Attorney General Letitia James, who is leading the civil case against ex-president Donald Trump and members of his namesake company, said that James' office was looking into the report.
Earlier this week, Weisselberg testified that he "never focused" on calculating the square footage of the ex-president's gilded, three-story penthouse at Trump Tower, which the ex-president listed as 30,000 square feet instead of its actual 10,996 square feet.
Forbes senior editor Dan Alexander caught wind of Weisselberg's statements and reported statements based on emails and old reporters' notes with the witness allegedly contradicting his testimony.
When the report was published, James' office did not have the emails.
Hours after being published, Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron, who previously found Trump committed fraud in the civil case, called the prosecution and defense teams to a sidebar.
Though it's unknown what was discussed in the private meeting, Weisselberg was dismissed for the day; however, both legal teams reserved the right to call him back as a witness.
In the Forbes report, Alexander said, "Weisselberg absolutely thought about Trump’s apartment—and played a key role in trying to convince Forbes over the course of several years that it was worth more than it really was."
"Given the fact that these discussions continued for years, and that Weisselberg took a very detailed approach in reviewing Trump’s assets with Forbes, it defies all logic to think he truly believes what he is now saying in court," the senior editor added.
In addition to the report, James entered several fact-checking emails Forbes exchanged with Weisselberg and other Trump Organization executives into evidence earlier this week.
As is the case in all of Trump's legal matters, he took to Truth Social to blast Alexander by name.
The GOP frontrunner called Alexander a "third rate psycho reporter" who wrote "many false and libelous articles" about him. Trump accused Alexander and Forbes of cooperating with the "racist and incompetent" attorney general.
He concluded the rant with the wild claim that Forbes was "owned by the communist Chinese government" and that the "rag" outlet "is a propagandist play against Trump."