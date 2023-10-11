‘Demand a Full Apology’: Donald Trump Attacks 'Psycho' Forbes Editor After Being Cut From List of Richest Americas
Donald Trump unleashed on the Forbes editor who he believes made the decision that he was not rich enough to make the annual list of richest Americans — and the ex-president demanded a full apology, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Tuesday night, Trump continued his attack on the magazine over the list they released earlier this month.
Trump had been on the list for years but has been removed at times in the past. He made the list last year due to the estimated valuation of his social media company, Truth Social.
Trump has a 90% stake in the app but Truth Social’s parent company, once valued at $730 million, is only worth around an estimated $100 million currently.
Forbes estimated Trump was worth $2.6 billion but that was $300 million short of what was required to make the list.
After the list was released, Trump took to his social media account to trash the magazine.
He accused the magazine of conspiring with the New York Attorney General Letitia James.
Trump told his followers, “China owned (China Investment Corp, the Country’s Sovereign wealth Fund!), and very badly failing, Forbes ‘Magazine,’ which lost most of its relevance long ago, and which knows less about me than Stormy Daniels (who doesn’t know me at all!) or Rosie O’Donnell, took me off their Fake Forbes 400 list, just by a ‘whisker,’ even though they know that I should be high up on that now very dated and discredited ‘antique.’ They are working with the Racist and highly incompetent, job killing Attorney General of New York, Letitia ‘Peekaboo’ James, who has allowed Murder and Violent Crime in the State to hit epidemic levels.”
Last night, he decided to attack Forbes' editor personally.
“I hereby demand a full apology from the failing Forbes Magazine, and their third-rate psycho writer, Dan Alexander, for the many false and libelous articles they have written about me, and for the cooperation they have given to the Racist and Incompetent A.G. of New York State, Peekaboo James.”
“You see, Forbes is owned by the Communist Chinese Government, and China will do anything to stop MAGA. Forbes, a Globalist “Rag,” is a propaganda play against TRUMP. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!