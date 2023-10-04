'It's a Shame': Donald Trump Says NY Judge is 'Controlled' by Democrats, Reveals He'd Rather Be on Campaign Trial Over Courthouse

Trump accused James of being "incompetent" and described the trial as a "disgrace." He also accused Judge Engoron of "election interference" and claimed he was taking orders from national Democrats.

The former President seemed frustrated with the trial and expressed his desire to be on the campaign trail instead.

During the contentious day in court, Trump's lawyers attempted to undermine the credibility of the accountant from the Mazars firm, which handled his accounts.

Despite criticism from legal experts, Trump's legal team also defended their decision not to request a jury trial.