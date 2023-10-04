'It's a Shame': Donald Trump Says NY Judge is 'Controlled' by Democrats, Reveals He'd Rather Be on Campaign Trial Over Courthouse
In a fiery outburst, former President Donald Trump criticized New York Attorney General Letitia James and Judge Arthur Engoron during his civil fraud trial on the third consecutive day in court, referring to the latter as a "Democrat judge," RadarOnline.com has learned.
The rant came a day after the judge issued a partial gag order on Trump and ordered him to take down online attacks on his clerk.
Trump accused James of being "incompetent" and described the trial as a "disgrace." He also accused Judge Engoron of "election interference" and claimed he was taking orders from national Democrats.
The former President seemed frustrated with the trial and expressed his desire to be on the campaign trail instead.
During the contentious day in court, Trump's lawyers attempted to undermine the credibility of the accountant from the Mazars firm, which handled his accounts.
Despite criticism from legal experts, Trump's legal team also defended their decision not to request a jury trial.
As RadarOnline.com reported, despite the gag order, Trump took to the courthouse to unleash his anger towards James, accusing her of bringing an "unconstitutional prosecution." He also criticized his own attorney, Alina Habba, for allegedly failing to check a box requesting a jury trial.
Habba denied the criticism and said she did not forget to check the box.
The trial, which will determine the damages James is seeking, has been repeatedly criticized by Trump as unfair. His frustration with the proceedings was evident as he made an angry tirade before leaving the courthouse for the day.
According to the Daily Mail, Trump told the press, "They made up a fake case, fraudulent people, and the judge already knows what he's going to do. He's a Democrat judge, in all fairness to him. He has no choice."
"He's run by the Democrats," Trump complained. "He's controlled, and it's a shame."
"I'd rather be in New Hampshire or South Carolina, or Ohio or a lot of other places," he continued. "But I'm stuck here because I have a corrupt attorney general that communicates with the DOJ in Washington to keep it nice and busy."
If Trump violates the gag order, he may face up to 30 days in jail and a $1,000 fine. Trump's comments came amidst speculation about his future in politics. During the courthouse rant, he mentioned that he was 'open' to being Speaker of the House after some right-wing Republicans floated his name for the top job.
However, Trump may face obstacles in pursuing such a position. After Speaker Kevin McCarthy was ousted in a historic vote, the House GOP's own bylaws would bar Trump from holding the top job.
There is currently no consensus on who will be the next Speaker of the House, but Majority Leader Steve Scalise and Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan have emerged as frontrunners.