House Speaker Donald Trump? Texas Congressman Vows to Nominate Ex-President as House Speaker After McCarthy's Removal
A Texas congressman vowed to nominate former President Donald Trump as House Speaker following Kevin McCarthy’s removal from the role this week, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a shocking development to come hours after House Republicans and Democrats voted to oust McCarthy as House Speaker on Tuesday afternoon, Texas Congressman Troy Nehls took to Twitter to nominate Trump for the vacant role.
“Kevin McCarthy will NOT be running again as Speaker,” House Rep. Nehls wrote. “I nominate Donald J. Trump for Speaker of the House.”
"President Trump, the greatest President of my lifetime, has a proven record of putting America First and will make the House great again," he added.
Nehls then detailed his plan to nominate Trump as interim House Speaker further during an interview on The Rita Cosby Show late Tuesday night.
“The reason I nominate Donald J. Trump for Speaker of the House is because there is no rule or law that says the Speaker of the House must be a member of the House of Representatives,” Nehls explained. “So I said to myself, who better than Donald J. Trump?”
“This is the guy that could come in and repair the brokenness in the House of Representatives, bring us together, make America – and make Congress – great again,” the Republican House Rep. continued.
Also surprising was Nehls’ claim that other GOP congress members expressed support for nominating Trump as the next House Speaker. Nehls also noted that Trump would have to leave the role in January 2025 when he is “inaugurated as the 47th president.”
“In the meantime, before he becomes the 47th, why doesn’t he come over to the House of Representatives and provide that leadership he showed the American people when he was president and come in and do that as our Speaker for a short time?” Nehls said.
“He’s going to come and assume the Speaker role, do that for about 16 months, and then we’ll inaugurate him on January 20, 2025, as the 47th president,” the Texas congressman added.
Meanwhile, Nehls’ initial Twitter post nominating Trump as the next House Speaker went viral on Tuesday and additional House Republicans expressed their support for the idea.
"[Donald Trump] for Speaker,” wrote House Rep. Greg Steube of Florida.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, McCarthy was ousted as House Speaker on Tuesday after Congress voted 216-210 to remove him from the role.
GOP House Rep. Matt Gaetz introduced the motion to remove McCarthy on Tuesday morning, and McCarthy was out as House Speaker by the end of the day.
Patrick McHenry, who serves as chairman of the House Financial Services, will reportedly serve as interim House Speaker until McCarthy’s successor is chosen.
McCarthy also told reporters on Tuesday night that he will not run again for the House Speaker role.