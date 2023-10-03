'I Will Not Tolerate It': NY Judge Hits Donald Trump With Gag Order Over Since-Deleted Post Attacking Law Clerk
Judge Arthur Engoron issued a partial gag order to the defendants in AG Letitia James' $250 million fraud civil lawsuit after Donald Trump issued personal attacks against the court's law clerk in since-deleted Truth Social posts and email, RadarOnline.com has learned.
While Trump attempted to remove the scathing posts from his account's current feed, the damage had already been done.
Judge Engoron admonished Trump as he issued a limited gag order to all parties that banned speaking or posting about members of his staff. Before the partial gag order was issued, Trump unleashed his fury over the civil lawsuit onto an unsuspecting individual — Judge Engoron's principal law clerk, Allison R. Greenfield.
On Truth Social, Trump shared a screenshot from X account "Judicial Protest," which featured a photo of Greenfield and Democrat Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.
The post asked, "Why is Judge Engoron’s Principal Law Clerk, Allison R. Greenfield, palling around with Chuck Schumer?"
Trump added commented, "Schumer’s girlfriend, Alison R. Greenfield, is running this case against me. How disgraceful! This case should be dismissed immediately!!"
Not only did the ex-president falsely claim that Engoron's law clerk was dating Schumer, who's married, but he also took it a step further by linking Greenfield's personal Instagram account, which has since been set to private.
Trump even fired off a screenshot of the since-deleted post in an email titled "Truth from President Donald J. Trump" to his supporters.
- Jack Smith Seeks Gag Order on Donald Trump: Accuses Him of 'Inflammatory' Statements and 'Witness Intimidation'
- 'THIS IS NOT AMERICA!': Donald Trump Suffers Major Meltdown on Truth Social After Judge Rules He Committed Fraud in New York
- Donald Trump Slams $250M Fraud Case Before Walking Into New York Courtroom to Face Trial: 'Single Greatest Witch Hunt of All Time'
While Judge Engoron did not specifically name Trump, who sat mere feet away from Greenfield in the courtroom, it was clear he was speaking to the ex-president.
According to The Hill, Engoron told the court that "one of the defendants" made a "disparaging, untrue and personally-identifying post" about a member of his staff. Even though the judge ordered that Trump remove the post, he noted that "millions of other recipients" saw the email.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"Personal attacks on members of my court staff are not appropriate and I will not tolerate it under any circumstance," the judge told the court, as he noted an off-the-record warning issued to counsel yesterday regarding Trump's comments on the so-called "sham" civil trial.
Engoron's gag order was not the first time Trump's inappropriate and aggressive remarks against prosecutors, political opponents, and private citizens were addressed in court.
Last month, Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith requested a limited gag order for Trump in his January 6 case, citing online posts threatening witnesses.