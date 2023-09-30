'This Country Will Die!' Donald Trump Begs For More Donations Warning of a Second Biden Term and 'Terrorist' Immigrants
In a Friday night video appeal posted on his Truth Social account, ex-President Donald Trump went on a tirade against warning that the "country will die" if President Joe Biden is reelected, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Trump claimed to have more cash on hand than Biden despite the Democratic campaign reporting a record-breaking $72 million in second-quarter donations.
The video message, which provided a glimpse into Trump's ongoing influence in the political landscape, featured false, baseless, or misleading attacks on Biden and migrants.
Trump predicted that a Biden victory would lead to the country's demise, emphasizing the urgency for more donations ahead of the third-quarter reporting deadline.
"He's the most corrupt president in our history," Trump told his followers. "He's the most incompetent president in our history. And this country will die if we have to go through another four years of this guy!"
In the video, Trump declared, "After the last FEC deadline, we outraised the entire Republican field and ended the quarter with more cash on hand than Crooked Joe Biden, which is not easy to do because he's crooked."
He emphasized the need to "post massive numbers" and reiterated his determination to overcome the supposed attacks from the "deep state" and oust Biden from the White House. The ex-President continued his assault, labeling Biden as the most corrupt and incompetent president in American history.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
- Donald Trump Claims He's Beating Barack Obama in Polls and Warns of 'World War 2' While Attacking Joe Biden Over 'Cognitive Issues'
- Donald Trump Takes Swing At Joe Biden On Golf Course After Paul Ryan Says #45 Won't Be Nominated For 2024 Presidential Run
- Furious Donald Trump Blames Sean Hannity, Wife Melania For GOP Slump In Bizarre Outbursts
Trump warned that the country would face dire consequences if forced to endure another four years of Biden's leadership. He pledged to save the country and vowed to "make America great again" while blaming Biden for the current economic downturn and the influx of unidentified migrants.
Trump alarmingly claimed that millions of migrants, including those from prisons and mental institutions, were pouring into the country unchecked, referring to them as "terrorists."
Despite the bombastic claims, the reality of the fundraising picture tells a different story.
Biden's campaign reported a staggering $72 million in donations for the second quarter, surpassing Trump's own haul. Additionally, the Biden campaign revealed that they have $77 million in cash on hand, more than double the amount reported by Trump's campaign.
As the FEC reporting deadline looms, Trump and Biden aim to secure substantial financial support.
While Trump's claims may resonate with a certain portion of his supporters, the reality of the fundraising numbers paints a different picture, leaving the actual financial landscape favoring the incumbent President.