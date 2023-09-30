'This Country Will Die!' Donald Trump Begs For More Donations Warning of a Second Biden Term and 'Terrorist' Immigrants

The video message, which provided a glimpse into Trump's ongoing influence in the political landscape, featured false, baseless, or misleading attacks on Biden and migrants.

Trump predicted that a Biden victory would lead to the country's demise, emphasizing the urgency for more donations ahead of the third-quarter reporting deadline.

"He's the most corrupt president in our history," Trump told his followers. "He's the most incompetent president in our history. And this country will die if we have to go through another four years of this guy!"